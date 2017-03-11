T3 Hype: best tech released this week; McLaren 720S, Navdy, PS4 Boost Mode, Fitbit Alta HR, Project Hero and more

Rather than doing oodles of separate stories on various announcements, we'll filter them to bring you only the stuff that matters most, updating every Friday for your reading pleasure.

This week we have the McLaren 720S, Navdy, PS4 Boost Mode, Fitbit Alta HR, Project Hero and more.

McLaren 720S

Hot off the floor at the Geneva Motor Show 2017 comes the latest McLaren 720S. Aside from looking jaw-droppingly, achingly good, it’s specs really impress.

This 710bhp beast features a 4.0-litre V8 that can churn out a face melting 212mph top speed. So the £207,900 price tag seems fair then - sort of.

This is your next car if you're a billionaire

Navdy heads-up display

The future of cars is in heads-up displays. Sure you can get basic ones as options in motors now, but they’re limited. The new Navdy aims to change all that.

The full colour transparent display lets drivers clearly read navigation, read connected phone message, control music and more all while keeping your eyes on the road. Want to pre-order now? Make sure you’ve got the £600 cost price spare.

Add a splash of future tech to your dash with the Navdy heads-up display



PS4 Boost Mode

Sony has released the PS4 4.50 software update that supercharges your console. So, what does it offer?

For PS4 owners you can now use external hard drives for extra storage. At last. For PS4 Pro owners you can turn on Boost Mode for faster frame rates and overall smoother gaming on older titles for the PS4. Check out the rest at the link below.

Sony PlayStation 4 gamers get external hard drive support and "Boost Mode" today in System Software 4.50 update



Land Rover Project Hero rescue vehicle

Land Rover has released a new rescue vehicle that goes beyond its own limits thanks to a built-in drone. Meet Project Hero.

Yup, this new version of the Land Rover Discovery was created 120 times in conjunction with the Red Cross. The drones feature the world’s first magnetic retention self-centring tech so it’ll be able to land on the car even when driving. Badass.

Land Rover's new rescue vehicle has its own drone

Fitbit Alta HR

This is the world’s slimmest wearable with continuous heart rate monitor, says Fitbit.

The Fitbit Alta HR is available for pre-order for £130 which gets you the slender activity tracker and heart rate monitor combo. It’ll also track light, deep and REM sleep which should make that super slender build ideal for constant wearing.