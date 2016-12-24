T3 Hype: best tech released this week; LG K Series, Samsung Notebook 9, Denon AH-D2700 and more

Rather than doing oodles of separate stories on various announcements, we'll filter them to bring you only the stuff that matters most, updating every Friday for your reading pleasure.



This week we have phones, laptops, headphones and beyond with the LG K Series, Samsung Notebook 9, Denon AH-D2700 headphones and more…

LG K Series smartphones for 2017

LG has confirmed a whole host of new K Series handsets ahead of CES where they’ll get shown off for release in 2017. No this list doesn’t include the flagship model but some impressive mid-range phones nonetheless.

The LG Stylus 3 will lead this charge with a 5.7-inch HD display, 3,200mAh battery, 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel cameras plus 32GB of onboard storage. This will ship mid-February while the rest, below, are expected mid-January.

The line-up includes the K3, K4, K8 and K10. This is how they shape up:



LG K3: 4.5-inch, 854 x 480 screen running 1.1GHz quad-core with 1GB RAM plus 5-megapixel and 2-megapixel cameras and a 2,100mAh battery.



LG K4: This is the same res but in a larger 4.7-inch display, processing and RAM are the same but cameras get upgrades with a 8-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel front camera, plus a boosted 2,500mAh battery.



K8: This features a 5-inch HD display, 1.4GHz quad-core processor, 1.5GB RAM, 13-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel front camera and also that 2,500mAh battery.



K10: The largest with a 5.3-inch HD display, 2.5D glass on front and back, 1.5GHz octa-core processor, 2GB RAM, 5-megapixel front-facing camera and 13-megapixel rear-facing cameras, fingerprint scanner, and a 2,800mAh removable battery.



Samsung Notebook 9

Samsung has given a Notebook 9 refresh to the masses and it is impressive. The screen has an ultra-slim bezel so it looks good but it’s under the hood that the real changes have taken place.

The new Samsung Notebook 9 comes with the latest Intel 7th generation Kaby Lake processors. Available in 13.3-inch and 15-inch sizes the laptops uses a single shell structure, features a 1920 x 1080, 350 nits display, USB 3.0 and Type-C ports plus a 7 hour battery life.

Samsung Notebook 9 gets updated with Intel's latest 7th generation processors



Denon AH-D7200 headphones

When it comes to plush comfort Denon has gone all out with its latest AH-D7200 headphones. These come with a gorgeous wooden finish on the ear cups but on the other side that comfort continues thanks to soft ear cushions made from artificial Japanese leather.

Even the headband has a great finish thanks to real sheepskin leather. Audio should be high-res thanks to its 50mm FreeEdge driver diaphragm. The price? £699 of course.

These swanky headphones come with wooden earcups. Yes, actual wood



Renault Zoe

This might not be a release this week but it’s one we’ve driven and you need to read about.

The newly upgraded Zoe has a battery that pretty much doubles the range. Impressive.

So is this the electric car that’ll make you ditch the gas-guzzler? Check out our experience to find out.

T3 Drives: Is the Renault Zoe the ultimate electric car?



Blade Runner 2049

Yes, this isn’t technically a part of the “best tech released this week” but it’s a Blade Runner sequel. It can go wherever it pleases.

Also if you’ve not seen it and this has pointed you towards its potential greatness - you’re welcome.