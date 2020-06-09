T3 Awards 2020: TP-Link Deco P9 wins best home networking tech award

With working from home the new normal for many people around the world, having a secure, stable and far-reaching home Wi-Fi network is more important than ever before.

Which is why we put so much effort into reviewing and rating the best mesh network systems as well as best wireless routers. These buying guides are filled with top technology that will help keep the whole family connected to the internet, both for work and for play.

From these top products was the shortlist for the T3 Awards 2020 Best Home Networking Tech Award decided upon, and boy what a strong selection the past year has delivered.

From the Netgear Orbi and Eero Mesh Wi-Fi, through the TP-Link Archer AX11000 and onto the Netgear Nighthawk XR700 and TP-Link Deco P9, this year's shortlist really was filled with next-gen networking tech.

(Image credit: TP-Link)

When it came down to the crunch, though, the judging panel decided that the TP-Link Deco P9 mesh router should carry home the Best Home Networking Tech prize.

On review T3 praised this super stylish and affordable mesh Wi-Fi system for its strong and stable performance, easy setup and flexible wired and wireless networking connections.

We also were very fond of its smart features, too, such as how the P9 allows you to control your network through an app, allowing a user to prioritise certain devices or limit the amount of time kids can stay online. You can also blacklist websites that you don't want to be accessible on the network.

We concluded that The TP-Link Deco p9 is "an all-round fantastic package", and so we are glad to see that the T3 Awards 2020 judges are in agreement and that it is a worthy winner of the prestigious Best Home Networking Tech Award.

For even more winners be sure to check out the T3 Awards 2020 hub page, which is stuffed full of this year's top tech, gadgets and products.