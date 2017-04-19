T3 Agenda: The tilted touchscreen of Panasonic's TZ90 compact camera, FujiFilm's Square hybrid and more

In today's Hump Day edition of the T3 Agenda, we peer down the lens of Panasonic's latest compact Lumix camera, the Instagram-ready Instax Square SQ10 from FujiFilm and more...

Panasonic's latest compact camera adds a tilt-angle touchscreen to the 30x-zoom mix

Panasonic has pulled the curtain back today to reveal the latest addition to its compact camera range - the Lumix DC-TZ90. Panasonic certainly loves its 'travel zoom' cameras and this one comes with a 30x optical zoom (35mm camera equivalent would be 24-720mm), the option to shoot in 4K, an improved sensor and and a fancy new tilting touchscreen.

The TZ90 comes 'selfie ready' thanks to that 3.0-inch, 1,040k-dot touch-sensitive screen which tilts to face forwards. Simply flip the monitor and the camera will automatically enter into self-shot mode. For a small travel camera, this little beauty is packing some serious power.

Using Wi-Fi connectivity, you can connect the TZ90 to your smartphone or tablet to take remote control over the camera, or send images across to your device for quick sharing to social networking sites and email. USB charging gives you the flexibility to power up the camera without need for a dedicated battery charging unit - another feature which makes the TZ90 ideal for travelling.

The Lumix DC-TZ90 will be available from June with a price of £399. The Lumix DC-TZ93 kit will be available exclusively at John Lewis and will include a case and spare battery, with an asking price of £499.

FujiFilm breeds digital with instant film to create the Instax Square SQ10 camera

FujiFilm has something special to show you. It's taken your regular old digital camera, melded it with a instant film camera and cut off the crusts to make a square-shaped creation that takes the best bits of both.

The Instax Square SQ10 boasts both a digital image sensor and digital image processing technology, which takes the image quality of Instax to the next level and enables you to add a creative, artful edge to your compositions on screen, before printing.

Its clear little LCD screen enables you to edit your photos on the fly, adding effects and more before printing out your chosen creation there and then. The SQ10 can even save up to 50 photos on an internal memory or even more on a memory card so that moments caught but not ready to be made physical can be stored and revisited later. And since every shot is square-shaped, it comes ready for the likes of Instagram and other photo-based apps.

The Instax Square SQ10 will be available to purchase end May 2017, with an expected RRP of £249, from a range of stockists including Amazon, Argos, Dixons, Jessops and John Lewis. Instax Square film (10 sheets) will have an expected RRP of £8.99.

Logitech's new mechanical keyboard launches with its very own Romer-G clacky switches

Logitech has unveiled the latest addition to its growing mechanical keyboard range, the Logitech G413 Mechanical Backlit Gaming Keyboard, and it's packing the firm's own-brand mechanical switches and some rather fetching anodized finishes.

The Logitech G413 features Logitech’s exclusive Romer-G mechanical switches, offering 25 percent faster actuation than standard mechanical keys, as well as a brushed anodized aircraft-grade aluminium top case, USB pass-through port and precision key backlighting for an affordable price.

The Logitech G413 comes in two versions - the Logitech G413 Carbon featuring elemental red backlighting and the Logitech G413 Silver featuring iconic white backlighting.

The Logitech G413 Mechanical Backlit Gaming Keyboard Carbon and Silver versions are expected to be available at global retailers beginning in April 2017, for a suggested retail price of £99.00.