T3 Agenda: Martian Watches new hybrid smartwatch beams down. TEAC's trippy 'Tie-Dye' turntable. And more!

In today's T3 Agenda - take a look at the latest smartwatch from Martian Watches, combining analogue hands with a digital face; channel your inner hippy with TEAC's new Tie-Dye themed turntable; and more...

Martian Watches mVoice G2 offers voice commands, analogue hands and a smart display

Martian Watches has just launched a brand new smartwatch, one that offers the unique combination of analogue hands with all the mod-cons of a smart display. The mVoice G2 marries these two worlds and adds in voice commands to so you can make calls and control apps with ease.

With its traditional watch hands with minute and hour markers placed over a full round OLED display, you can use voice calling and commands via Siri, Alexa and the Google Assistant. And with seven to ten days of smart features and two hours of talk on a single charge, it'll last even the most rigorous of use. The mVoice G2 is available for pre-order today on Kickstarter, with pledge levels starting at $119 (£91).

Celebrate the Summer of Love this winter with TEAC's Tie-Dye TN-420 turntable

TEAC is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love (nobody tell them its November, okay?) by launching a new Tie-Dye version of its TN-420 turntable. So you're getting the two-speed setup, including 33-1/3 and 45 RPM for LP/EP record playback with a trippy, hippy-centric finish.

It comes with a built-in phono equaliser amplifier for MM type cartridge and USB digital output for transferring music from vinyl to Mac or PC. The TN-420 takes advantage of a belt-drive for enhanced speed control and consistency, as well as a manual arm lifter for direct tone arm control. The TEAC TN-420 is available now for only £329.

Canton's new DM5 soundbar packs big sound into a slim package

German audio specialist Canton has launched another new soundbar, the DM5, offering big sound in a slim and compact package - perfect for fitting underneath your TV or into a home entertainment setup that's short on space.

The DM5 packs in three equaliser modes so you can tweak the sound profile depending on where you put it to make the most of the sound quality and output of your home. It also supports aptX Bluetooth connectivity, so you can wirelessly stream music from your computer or mobile device direct to the DM5. You can order a Canton DM5 today (in black or silver) for £299.

Juice up your speakers in Xmas with McIntosh's brand new power amp

Just in time for Christmas, McIntosh has launched what it calls, "most powerful single-chassis monoblock amplifier to date," - the MC1.25KW. It's been redesigned from top to bottom to replace the MC1.2KW and offers 1,200 watts of pure power into a single channel with a nearly imperceptible distortion (as low as 0.005%).

It delivers full power to all speaker types and uses Monogrammed Heatsinks to disperse heat while its connected to your home audio setup. Add in high current output transistors eliminate the need to warm-up and you've got one powerful yet eco-friendly power amp. The McIntosh MC1.25KW will be available in the UK from December with a price tag of £29,995 per pair.

Keep your Samsung Galaxy Note8 powered up with Mophie's new juice pack and charging case

Mophie has launched a new juice pack and separate charge force case to ensure your Samsung Galaxy Note8 never runs out of juice. The Mophie juice pack battery case for Galaxy Note8 has an integrated, rechargeable 2,950mAh battery, providing 36 total hours of talk time.

For those interested in an even slimmer option, the Mophie charge force case for Galaxy Note8 features an ultra-thin, battery-less design with a full-grain leather wrap for a soft, premium feel. When on the go, and away from any charging pads or mounts, the 3,000mAh charge force powerstation mini offers a compact, portable solution.

The Mophie juice pack for Samsung Galaxy Note8 retails for $99.95 (£76), while the Mophie charge force case for Samsung Galaxy Note8 will go for $49.95 (£38). There also a charge force powerstation mini for Samsung Galaxy Note8, which will also set you back a mere $49.95 (£38). All are available now at mophie.com.