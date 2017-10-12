T3 Agenda: Beko's 28-minute washing machines. Samsung unleashes a Star Wars-themed robot vacuum. And more!

In today's T3 Agenda - Beko's high-end washing machines that promise fresh, wrinkle-free clothes in less than half an hour; a Star Wars themed robot vacuum cleaner from Samsung; and more...

Give your clothes the VIP treatment (in 28 mins, no less) with Beko's new premium washing machines

In an aim to help reduce the time to takes to do those irritating washing chores, appliance maker Beko has launched a new premium washing machine range that it claims can wash up to 12kg, or the equivalent of 60 shirts in just 28 minutes.

Beko’s new laundry range features a new 14-minute cycle option to thoroughly clean up to 2kg of laundry, making last minute wardrobe panics a thing of the past. There's new tech at work here too, such as Autodosing (for releasing the correct amount of fabric softener), Airtherapy (for avoiding washloads that smell damp), AntiCrease (for gently removing wrinkles post-wash) and more. The Beko WR94PB44DW (with AutoDose) will retail for £479.99. The Beko WY104PB44TW (with AirTherapy) will go for £529.99.

Clean up that Rebel scum with Samsung's Star Wars-themed POWERbot Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Samsung has just launched a new Star Wars limited edition of the widely acclaimed POWERbot robot vacuum cleaner, the VR7000. With either a Darth Vader or Stormtrooper design, you can now automate your home cleaning with an Imperial twist.

The Darth Vader version of the POWERbot™ features a specially created cover using custom premium materials that resembles Darth Vader’s all-black mask while the Stormtrooper version replicates the look of a white and black Stormtrooper’s helmet. UK availability and pricing will be announced shortly.

Transform your home audio with McIntosh's MA5300 amp hub

McIntosh has announced a new amplifier hub for home audio systems, the MA5300. Simply add speakers and a music source for a powerful, connected audio experience.

It has a compact chassis (100 watts), and boasts USB input for phones, tablets, laptops and more. The MA5300 has a high-quality phono stage to instantly connect turntables for vinyl listening, as well as a high-performance headphone stage for private listening. You can order your very own unit for £6,750 from next month via jordanacoustics.co.uk.

Take Samsonite's new Star Wars luggage on your next galactic adventure

Luggage makers Samsonite and American Tourister have just launched a new range to celebrate the upcoming launch of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the Samsonite kids’ collection includes fully-featured hardside spinners, an upright and backpacks with a 3D Star Wars image. All backpacks and schoolbags have a padded back panel and a sternum strap for extra comfort. There's even a rad-looking Millennium Falcon briefcase from Samsonite.

American Tourister has a similar range, with a New Wonder set for kids, a Legends and Wavebreaker set of upright luggage and Grab N Go backpacks, all with special Star Wars-themed prints and designs.