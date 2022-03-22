Surfshark adds free antivirus on top of its cheap VPN subscription

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

One of the best VPN providers right now, Surfshark, is giving a juicy free gift in its time-limited offer for boosting your online security even further.

Already one of cheapest VPN services on the market, new subscribers prepared to commit to its discounted two-year plan will have the opportunity to benefit from its new Surfshark One package for free.

At the tiny cost of $2.30 a month with 2 months extra for free you can boost your online protection with its own antivirus software, search engine and data leak detection system, on top of benefitting from the company's feature-packed VPN.

Taking advantage of this incredible offer is really easy. Simply add the discount code FREEUPGRADE when you sign up (it should actually already be added when you click through) to claim the Surfshark One bundle for free.

Surfshark VPN deal: 82% discount, 2 months and security bundle free

Surfshark | 2 years + 2 months free | $2.30 a month | Surfshark One free with code FREEUPGRADE Not just a reliable and powerful VPN, now Surfshark wants to go the extra mile making your digital protection four times stronger with its full security bundle. You can now get one of cheapest VPN around, while enjoying free use of its own antivirus software, search engine and data leak protection tools. Usually costing an extra $35, Surfshark One can be yours 100% for free with the 2-year VPN plan. You simply need to use the discount code FREEUPGRADE before finalizing your purchase. This comes on top of its current 82% saving with two extra months added onto the end. Not sure yet? Try all its features with its risk-free trial with its 30-day money back guarantee. The promotional code should already be applied when you click through our link. Once you will be on the payment page, you'll see Surfshark One sat in the basket without any extra cost!

What is Surfshark One?

Surfshark One is the new all-in-one privacy suite offered by Surfhsark, that include four cybersecurity tools with only one subscription. These are its feature-packed VPN service, its own antivirus software, private search engine and data leak detection system.

Surfshark VPN has been among our favorites for a while now - currently on the #3 place in our best VPN buying guide. With an easy-friendly apps interface, unlimited devices connections and top-notch security features - like WireGuard protocols, kill switch and Camouflage Mode - it is among the most reliable and secure VPN services on the market. It also brilliantly unlock all the major streaming platforms - like Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video - boosting an array of more than 3,000 servers across 65 countries.

(Image credit: Surfshark)

If the VPN protects your online activities, Surfshark Antivirus software is meant to prevent your devices to be infected with malware or virus using the virus protection engine from Avira. It offers both real-time protection and scheduled scans for being always on the top of your devices' digital hygiene. Every time you download, install or use programs and files your safety will never be compromised.

Surfshark Search is a private and ad-free search engine software developed by the provider. It commits never to track your search history or keeps logs of your data, while preventing web-trackers from snooping on you and disturbing your browsing experience. It may also improve your search results with the possibility to swap between regions.

Finally, Surfshark Alert is a data leak detection system that gives you real-time alerts of any breaches around your personal information. These include email accounts, passwords, credit cards and even personal ID numbers.

To take advantage of this special time-limited offer, head to the Surfshark website now before it's too late.