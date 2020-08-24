Sony's PS5 console in classic PS1 grey is a welcome hit of nostalgia

We're edging closer to the PS5 launch this November, and while Sony has dropped its first commercial for the console, it's keeping details about the price and exact release date under wraps for now.

The PS5 reveal itself took gamers by surprise with a bold new design for the hardware that left the fanbase split, along with the stark white and black colourway that's a huge departure from the tried-and-tested black of the last few generations. But the PS5 melds the old with the new in a nostalgia-laden makeover that's a blast from the past.

We've seen fan renders of Cyberpunk 2077 and Horizon Forbidden West special edition PS5 consoles, as well as a black variant that may well end up as a real colourway for the PS5; but redditor u/EmeraldTimer has reached back into Sony's history – beyond the PS4, PS3, and PS2 – to the OG PlayStation and created this PS5 classic colourway concept, complete with the multi-coloured 'PS' badge from the console's early days. There's even a grey DualSense controller thrown into the mix!

(Image credit: u/EmeraldTimer/ Reddit)

Rather than switching up the colour of the LED lights, u/EmeraldTimer has left them blue, just like the official white PS5 model, but has altered the LEDs on the black variant to red for the console, while giving the black DualSense controller a blue light.

People in the comments seem to love the grey PS5, mostly for nostalgia reasons, and have suggested that Sony do a limited run in a similar vein to the PS4 20th Anniversary Edition which re-skinned the PS4 in classic grey.

Sony hasn't confirmed any other console colours right now, but has alluded to shaking things up further down the line "even more beautiful (and hopefully radical) special editions,” on the way. Knowing the love for all things retro, we may see this design make its way into reality at some point, but for now, it's white only – or gold, if you have a few thousand pounds lying around.