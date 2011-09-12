Sony Ericsson Xperia Ray released in the UK

Following the Sony Ericsson Xperia Ray UK release date Smartphone retailer O2 has made the Android 2.3 Gingerbread device available for free

Sony Ericsson's latest Android smartphone the Sony Ericsson Xperia Ray has been made available to buy in the UK with smartphone network provider O2 the first to offer the 3.3-inch device.

Available to buy now as a standalone handset or on a pay monthly contract, the Sony Ericsson Xperia Ray runs Google's Android 2.3 Gingerbread mobile operating system and comes equipped with a 1GHz processor, 512MB of RAM and up to 32GB of internal storage via microSD card.

Lining up at just 9.4mm thick Sony Ericsson has moved away from the trend of oversized screens fitting the Ray with a 3.3-inch touchscreen offering landing alongside a 8.1-megpixel rear-mounted camera with 720p HD video recording capabilities and a second, forward-facing, snapper.

Available for free on a £21.50 per month, two year contract with O2 those looking to snap up the Sony Ericsson Xperia Ray can partner the handset with 200 monthly minutes and unlimited texts. Orange and Three have both confirmed they are to offer the device.

Are you in the market for a new mid-range smarpthone? Are you tempted by the Sony Ericsson Xperia Ray or are you holding out for something else? Let us know via the T3 Twitter and Facebook feeds.



Sony Ericsson XPERIA Ray video

