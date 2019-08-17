Save up to £110 in these epic Miele and Shark vacuum cleaner deals

Over in the Currys small appliances department, Black Friday seems to have arrived early, with a number of tasty discounts on vacuum cleaners from Miele and Shark, including a £110 price cut on the excellent Miele Blizzard CX1.

The Miele Blizzard CX1 is Miele's first bagless vacuum cleaner and it delivers monstrous amounts of suction – so much so that some people report being unable to pull it along the carpet when it's running at full power.

Those people will be pleased to know that you can adjust the suction easily enough so you get the perfect level for the surface you want to clean, whether that's hardwood floors, carpets, sofas or curtains. Yet for a vacuum cleaner that's so powerful, the Miele Blizzard CX1 is pleasantly quiet.

It comes with two floorheads, three cleaning accessories, 360 degree wheel motion, a 7.5 m cord and features a 2 litre capacity. Emptying the Miele is as simple as pressing a button.

The Blizzard CX1 also uses sensors to measure the air going through the dust filter, and then automatically activates the ComfortClean function for self-cleaning when needed.

This really is fantastic vacuum cleaner, and now it's available for a fantastic price because Currys has discounted it from £339.00 down to £229.00, which is a saving of £110.

Miele Blizzard CX1 | Was £339.00 | Now £229.00 | Save £110.00

Miele describes the Blizzard as having "monster suction" and we can't disagree – it's a brilliant cleaner that will get your floors spotless. It's also reassuringly solid (though easy to drag around) giving confidence that it will provide years of reliable cleaning.

