Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 could be getting 5G to combat the Apple Watch Series 4

After excellent reviews of the original Samsung Galaxy Watch, and more recently the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, it should come as no surprise that Samsung is already working on their successor.

Now, the first details of the second generation, which we're assuming will be called the Samsung Galaxy Watch 2, have surfaced online.

Model numbers, spotted by SamMobile, point towards six (yes, six!) variants of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 2.

First of all, you've got SM-R820 and SM-R830 for the Wi-Fi/Bluetooth-only models and SM-R825 and SM-R835 for the LTE models.

The two model numbers refer to the different watch sizes. Currently the Samsung Galaxy Watch is available in 42mm and 46mm options, but we're unsure whether these will change for the second generation.

Interestingly, Samsung is also testing the model numbers SM-R827 and SM-R837.

SamMobile speculates these could be 5G variants for the US market, stating, "It would make sense for Samsung to offer a 5G smartwatch to go along with its 5G smartphones as part of its push to make the new connectivity standard more mainstream".

There are no clues as to when the Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 will be released, but seeing as though the first Galaxy Watch was released in August last year, it wouldn't be surprising to see its successor announced a year later, alongside the Galaxy Note 10.

SamMobile have been told the colour options for the Galaxy Watch 2 will include black, silver, and gold, "but there may be more on offer when it goes on sale".

Finally, the site also claims the next generation smartwatch will feature 4GB of internal storage.

For more Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 rumours, stay tuned to T3.com.