Razer Kraken Tournament Edition gaming headset reduced by 47% at Amazon

Razer is known all around the world as one of the absolute finest gaming hardware makers in business today. Which is why this superb half-price deal on its Kraken Tournament Edition gaming headset has caught T3's deal hunting attention.

The Razer Kraken Tournament Edition is truly a gaming headset of note, with 360-degree THX Spatial Audio delivered alongside stylish, comfortable design, great mic, USB audio controller and custom-tuned 50mm drivers.

As the Kraken comes with a 3.5mm audio jack, this gaming headset is also compatible with PC, Mac, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. And that is saying nothing of next-gen consoles, either.

We think the Kraken is a quality gaming headset, so the fact that it can be bagged right now in both its Black and Green colourways with a fat 47% discount is really great.

The full details of the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition deal can be viewed below:

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition | Was: £99.99 | Now: £52.99 | Saving: £47 | Available now at Amazon

With a large 47% price reduction the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition is now retailing for near half its normal price over at Amazon. Available for today only at £52.99 in either its Black or Green colourway, the Kraken is a quality and versatile gaming headset from one of the world's top gaming hardware companies. Free delivery is also included in the deal.View Deal

