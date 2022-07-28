PS5 gets a fantastic free update that includes 1440p support and more

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Sony has disclosed details of its latest system software beta update for the PlayStation 5 with several long-requested features coming to the next-gen console, including 1440p support, game folders and more.

As confirmed in a PS blog post (opens in new tab), 1440p HDMI video output, or Quad HD, is four times the better resolution than the standard HD variant. The new PS5 visual output can be found under the "Screen and Video" option on any TVs and monitors that support it. If opting for 4K then games may benefit from "improved anti-aliasing" by supersampling down to 1440p output. Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) will not be supported at 1440p.

Gamelists now bring folders to the console, allowing users to create curated lists to organise their games library. 15 folders can be active at any time with 100 titles in each. To do this, go to the "Your Collection" tab and select "Create Gamelist". Then just pick what games to add to your gamelist, give it a name and you're done.

Additionally, players can now request party members to "Share Screen" to watch their gameplay. This can be enabled by first heading to the voice chat card, choosing the party member you want to send the request to, and then selecting "Request Share Screen".

Users can now also compare 3D and stereo audio on the same screen to help decide audio preference, view a friend's profile on acceptance of a request, as well as send stickers and voice messages to groups vis the Game Base Card. Finally, a notification for joining a party member when playing a game will now be shown, alongside a UI update that shows in-progress activities at the top of the screen whenever jumping back into a game. All of which are handy, quality-of-life updates that are most welcome.

To test out these features early, head to the PS5 Beta Progam site and register to be in with a chance of being chosen. You must be over the age of 18, have a PSN account and reside within the US, Canada, Japan, UK, Germany or France. The update is expected to be rolled out to all PS5 users later this year.

Naturally, the inclusion of 1440p support is quite a big deal. Can you imagine the likes of Horizon Forbidden West or God of War Ragnarok taking advantage of this? It's very exciting to think of the graphical improvements, even if the technology is still relatively new.

In the meantime, Sony's PlayStation Plus line-up has leaked for the month of August, suggesting it will be one of the best months of games for subscribers in 2022 yet.

Still trying to get a PS5? Amazon's new invite-only system just made the process a hell of a lot easier. For everything else, head to T3's PS5 restock tracker for the latest details.