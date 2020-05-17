PS5 lines up massive games arsenal to shoot down Xbox Series X

The PS5 reveal is coming soon... this time. Earlier in the year, a presentation by the PS5's lead system architect Mark Cerny dived deep into the console's innards. Before that, the internet was awash with rumours of console and games reveals, all of which came to nought.

However, a reliable source (noted games journalist Jeff Grubb) has revealed the PS5 reveal date will be Thursday, June 4. We're inclined to believe him: now Xbox Series X's cards are on the table in terms of console, specs and third-party games, the ball is firmly in the PS5's court.

According to Grubb, it's not just the console being revealed. Grubb Tweeted the event is going to be known as a "Slate Of PlayStation", promising a whole smorgasbord of PS5 game reveals in addition to the PS5.

Many third-party cross-platform titles, such as Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, have already broken cover after Microsoft's big third-party stream. In addition, we know of a few more titles such as co-op RPG Outriders, battle royales Call of Duty: Warzones and Fortnite will be on PS5 and XSX, along with PS5 exclusive looter-slasher Godfall. Grubb is promising more games to come, as his reply to a fan tweet shows:

Should be an entire slate of games. A lot.May 13, 2020

What kind of games can we expect that haven't already made their announcement? Well, we could see PS5 iterations of the upcoming PS4 games Cyberpunk 2077, Ghosts of Tsushima, Final Fantasy VII and The Last of Us Part II. The Xbox Series X has made headlines with its "smart delivery" service, which will upgrade certain Xbox One games to their Series X counterparts absolutely free. We're hoping for an equivalent service on the PS5, as many of the same titles getting this benefit will land on both consoles.

We're also hoping for next-gen exclusives like Ubisoft's Gods and Monsters in addition to more Godfall footage, and possibly some sequels like God of War II and Metal Gear Solid VI. Sony has reportedly tried to buy Konami properties such as the Metal Gear and Silent Hill franchise, bringing them in-house as Sony Interactive Entertainment productions. If true, we could expect an announcement, perhaps in partnership with legendary gamemaker Hideo Kojima.

We could be seeing the engrossing Metal Gear Solid series on next-gen (Image credit: Konami)

We can't wait for the forthcoming stream. Epic Games recently showed off its forthcoming Unreal Engine 5 gameplay live on a PS5, and the results were frankly incredible. Epic's CEO Tim Sweeney claims the PS5 will be more powerful than some top gaming computers, with its massive solid-state drive allowing for incredibly detailed, seamless gaming with no loading times. Check it out below:

Cool, right? We can look forward to more amazing PS5 footage as we get closer to June 4. This "Slate of PlayStation" could be in direct response to Microsoft's woefully-received gameplay stream, which contained relatively little actual gameplay and was comprised mostly of cinematics. Watch this space.

