PS5 is one BEASTLY console – you won't believe how much it weighs

Everything we know about the upcoming PS5 points to a console that’s on the chunky end of the spectrum, but we didn’t appreciate exactly how chunky until now.

Amazon’s German site lists the PS5 weight as 4.78kg. That's a weirdly specific figure for a placeholder, although it’s worth noting that the release date listed (December 1 2021) most definitely isn’t right, given it’s at least a year after what Sony has already promised.

So if the PS5’s listed weight is correct, then what does that tell us – other than that postmen and women around the world are going to have a very miserable day delivering pre orders?

Well, by our reckoning, a weight of 4.78kg would make the PlayStation 5 the second most heavy console in living memory – just 22g behind the original PlayStation 3 which you may still have muscle memory of carrying back in 2006.

By comparison, the original PS4 tipped the scales at 2.8kg, while a day-one Xbox One – itself not exactly svelte – was 3.2kg. If we really wanted to give the PS5 body image problems, we’d highlight that the original Switch weighs just 0.4kg – and that’s with the Joy-Cons in place.

Is that weight right? Well in one respect it almost certainly isn’t: Amazon.de gives the same figure for both the regular PS5 and the PS5 Digital Edition, and that would suggest that a Blu Ray drive doesn’t actually add any additional weight.

But a weight of around 5kg certainly seems plausible, given what we know about the console’s dimensions :

(Image credit: u/GREBO7)

As you can see from the picture above, via Reddit , if you assume that the PS5 takes normal sized disks and isn’t going to go all Nintendo GameCube on us, the PS5 is simply enormous – making both the Xbox One and PS3 look compact in comparison.

So yes, a weight of 5kg is plausible. Make sure you lift that box with the knees when it arrives on your doorstep later this year...