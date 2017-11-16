PS4's PlayLink wants to get you having fun with your family this Christmas

Sony has launched PlayLink, a series of new socially orientated games that run on PlayStation 4 but are controlled by your smartphone. The games, which are listed below, are available to purchase now and have been designed to deliver a series of engaging, casual experiences to get people interacting with each other and having fun.

Here's the official video showing you what some of the PlayLink experiences are like:

Highlights in the PlayLink series of games include:

Hidden Agenda | £15.99 - This narrative-driven adventure drops you into a detective thriller rife with chilling moral dilemmas that may determine life or death. Up to six of you can join in to make tough decisions about how the story unfolds, but not all of you will be working towards the same objective…

Knowledge is Power | £15.99 - Answer a variety of trivia questions and outsmart up to five opponents, with power plays and challenges thrown in to keep you on your toes. This game is all about speed and accuracy in the face of some wickedly crafted distractions from your opponents – are you up to the task?

SingStar Celebration | £14.00 - Hit the high notes with upbeat tracks, massive hits and your favourite party classics. Whether it’s your birthday, Christmas, New Year’s Eve or even just a Saturday night – SingStar Celebration is the perfect playlist to any party, with up to eight players able to join in the fun. Use your SingStar mic or combine your smartphone with the SingStar Mic App, and get ready for your big moment.

Speaking on the launch of PlayLink, Sony said that:

"From quick-fire quizzes to immersive multiplayer experiences, PlayLink titles are all about social gaming that everyone can enjoy. Pop a game into your PS4, pick up your smartphone or tablet, gather around your TV and prepare for a refreshingly different experience – without the need for multiple DUALSHOCK 4 wireless controllers. From touch screen and camera, to microphones and messaging, you’ll unlock new ways to play and compete across these 4 titles in the PlayLink for PS4™ range."

While these titles certainly aren't going to push your PS4 Pro to the max in terms of performance, they do look well designed and easy to pick up and play, with zero barrier to entry thanks to each person's phone acting as the control mechanism. Plus, from what we can see at T3 Towers, they look a far, far more preferable option for social Xmas jollity with the family than yet another round of tedious charades.