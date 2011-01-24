Pope urges young Christians to join social networks

Vatican target social networks to spread the word

Pope Benedict XVI has doffed his pope hat to social networking as he encouraged young Christians to join the likes of Facebook and Twitter during an announcement earlier today.

Whilst many a teenager ply their Facebook and Twitter feeds with effusive rants and scantily clad, morally questionable drunken photos, pope Benedict and the team of Vatican future proofers are hoping young Christians will use the social media outlets to praise the Lord and spread the message of the Bible.

Having warned against the dangers and risks of online communication pope Benedict announced: "I would like then to invite Christians, confidently and with an informed and responsible creativity, to join the network of relationships which the digital era has made possible.”

Following in the footsteps of many psychologist and for once encouraging the world to use protective measures whilst doing something enjoyable, his holiness encouraged his Facebook following in waiting to exercise caution when communicating online. He said: "It is important always to remember that virtual contact cannot and must not take the place of direct human contact.”

"Entering cyberspace can be a sign of an authentic search for personal encounters with others, provided that attention is paid to avoiding dangers such as enclosing oneself in a sort of parallel existence, or excessive exposure to the virtual world."

Via: TechRadar