Original Resident Evil remake coming 2015

With 61-million Resident Evil games sold so far, it's no surprise that a remastering of the original is getting gamers excited...

Grab your 9mm and a spare pair of underwear folks - the incontinence-inducing survival horror Resident Evil is going next-gen with a remake of the original game next year.

This reboot of a reboot will let players live (or die) through the events of the 2002 Gamecube revamp of the 1996 original game. Lots of 're's', we know...

The announcement came via a video posted to YouTube featuring Capcom devs Tatsuya Kitabayashi and Yoshiaki Hirabayashi, who promised the HD remastered title would be landing on PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, and PC in 2015.

"I'm sure all you fans out there remember the tense moments and scary thrills of the mansion, filled with dark creepy hallways and unexpected surprises lurking around every corner," says Hirabayashi.

"We at Capcom have enjoyed hearing how this landmark game has provided lasting gaming memories that have stayed with you through the years."

According to the producers, fans have been desperate for a remaking of the incredibly popular remake for quite some time.

"Thanks to your longstanding support, we are pleased to confirm that Resident Evil will be coming to the west in early 2015," explains Kitabayashi.

"The game will include enhancements to graphics and sound, as well as some other updates."

The devs have promised to keep the game true to the original format, and say they haven't tinkered with the tempo to ensure the game will still feel like the 2002 version.

Updates will include 1080p resolution enhancement, advanced 3D modelling, 5.1 surround sound support, and a choice between the classic 4:3 ratio or super 16:9 widescreen.

Check out the launch video below, although if you're not savvy in Japanese then it's a good call to switch on captions: