OnePlus Buds break cover in this official render and look just like Apple's AirPods

OnePlus announced the OnePlus Buds this week after briefly teasing its social media followers with their existence, but the earbuds are being kept firmly under wraps until their launch on July 21 alongside the OnePlus Nord.

That's not to say we have no idea what they look like, with reports suggesting that they'll sport a similar design to Apple's AirPods Pro, but now what appears to be an official render has slipped out into the wild, and we think fans will be pretty happy!

Mine vs. official 👀https://t.co/M6EYart5dN pic.twitter.com/uyfXyuiNjrJuly 14, 2020

Twitter leaker Max J. gave us our first look at the OnePlus Buds with a drawing of the earbuds in their charging case. Now he's shared what he claims to be an official render of the OnePlus Buds, which look exactly like his initial image, and echo the design of Apple's AirPods.

Of course, as with all renders of products that we haven't actually seen yet, we don't know how accurate the drawing is, or whether the source for the render is reliable, but we may have gotten a clue from OnePlus itself that backs all of this up.

The company has been airing a four-part docuseries on Instagram in the run up to the OnePlus Nord's AR launch event next week, and in the latest episode, a member of the team can be spotted wearing a pair of wireless earbuds with the distinctive AirPods design in blue.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Here are the same earbuds from another angle:

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Centr review: I tried Chris Hemsworth's workout app to see if I could get in Thor shape

How to do a bicep push up: this could be THE killer move for upper body strength

Based on the renders alone, the earbuds in the video look very similar, and while they could be headphones from an entirely different brand, showcasing rivals' products in a high profile series of videos about its own new product would be a very odd decision for OnePlus to make.

Additionally, Max J.'s original drawing of a black pair of OnePlus Buds had the word 'black' emblazoned across it, suggesting more colourways will be available, and if this is indeed a pair of the new headphones, it looks like blue is on the cards as well.

We're a week out from seeing the OnePlus Buds and the Nord, so we don't have long to wait to see them in all of their official glory, but based on what we've seen and heard so far, this is almost certainly what they'll look like.