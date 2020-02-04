OnePlus 8 Pro 5G video shows the smartphone of our dreams

The OnePlus 8 Pro already looks like it could be one of the best phones of 2020, with the much-wanted new flagship slated to come packed with a next-gen 120Hz screen and a raft of top-tier hardware that includes lightning-fast 5G connectivity.

And now prolific tech render artist TechConfigurations has created a OnePlus 8 Pro 5G video concept based on leaks and rumours that shows just how the official device could look when it is released later in the year. The full OnePlus 8 Pro 5G video can be viewed below:

The video concept shows a super slim handset loaded with a 16MP front pinhole camera, located in the top left of its 6.65-inch, 120Hz AMOLED screen, a quad lens rear camera array (48MP, 8MP, 16MP and ToF), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 CPU, up to 12GB of RAM, a 4,500 mAh battery capable of 50W fast charging and wireless and reverse wireless charging, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The phone is also depicted as having 5G connectivity.

Overall, the phone depicted here appears very much like a thinner, juiced up version of the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, which was the first 5G phone to launch in the UK back in mid-2019. That phone featured a 90Hz display, which was praised by T3 on review, with us stating that it was "gorgeous".

The idea of a thinner and faster 5G handset, but now with an even slicker, faster, higher refresh rate screen is certainly a tantalising proposition. Unfortunately, it looks like we're going to have to wait until May 2020 until we can get our hands on the official device.

Hopefully we will hear some more official news about the OnePlus 8 range of phones around Mobile World Congress 2020.