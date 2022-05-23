Obi-Wan Kenobi's Deborah Chow would "love" to see a Bryce Dallas Howard Star Wars project

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Obi-Wan Kenobi series director Deborah Chow would love to see Bryce Dallas Howard get her own Star Wars project in the future.

Speaking to T3 ahead of Obi-Wan Kenobi 's launch on Disney Plus later this week, Chow explained that there are "a number of amazing female directors out there" but noted that she would "love to see Bryce do more" in the galaxy far, far away. Howard has been in the directing seat for two of the most well-received episodes in The Mandalorian and one of the most popular in The Book of Boba Fett. Now fans are clamouring for the Jurassic World star to get her own movie or TV show.

"I think there’s a number, and, you know, there are certainly people doing it, obviously, already on The Mandalorian. Like, Bryce is fantastic. There’s a number of amazing female directors out there. Steph Green did some great stuff on the last season," the full quote from Chow reads.

Green previously helmed a number of episodes on Watchmen, Luke Cage and the Man in the High Castle before moving into Star Wars with "Chapter 2: The Tribes of Tatooine" in The Book of Boba Fett.

"I’d love to see Bryce do more. She’s obviously continuing on. You know, I think there’s a lot of really interesting… Patti would obviously be really interesting to see. There's so many people out there that are working that are doing some really cool stuff," Chow added.

When directing The Mandalorian "Chapter 3: The Sin" in November 2019, Chow made history for being the first female director ever on a Star Wars live-action project. This took 42 years to happen and since then Disney has opened the door to more female directors with Wonder Woman's Patti Jenkins currently working on a Rogue Squadron film.

"For me, it’s just about opportunity, and about just giving people the opportunity to do it," explained Chow. "But I think there’s so many strong directors out there right now, across the board."

Director Deborah Chow attends the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" photocall at the Corinthia Hotel London on May 12, 2022 in London, England (Image credit: Karwai Tang / Getty Images )

Chow is now helming all six episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, which will debut exclusively on Disney Plus from May 27th, 2022. It stars Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen reprising their roles for the first time since 2005's Revenge of the Sith.

Meanwhile, season three of The Mandalorian and Andor, the Rogue One spinoff series starring Diego Luna, both received updated Disney Plus release dates, giving us a better idea of when the shows will arrive.