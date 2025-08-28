My favourite Apple TV+ star is fronting a stunning Netflix movie, new pics reveal

I've been a huge fan of Apple TV+ for a few years now, and I'd happily rank it as the best streaming service for most people out there. That love of the streamer comes from the wide range of great shows I've been keeping up with in its roster, and one of my favourites is Silo, the low-key sci-fi series that keeps itself really mysterious.

A big part of that show's success, in my opinion, comes down to the magnetic central performance of Rebecca Ferguson, who's brilliant as the harried mechanic who might just uncover the foundations of her entire underground world. She's forceful and powerful, but also vulnerable and erratic, and it anchors the show really impressively.

Now, though, Ferguson's popping up for a very different streamer, in a new movie for Netflix helmed by Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow: A House of Dynamite. We really don't know all that much about the film, but Netflix just took the wraps off some first-look images that make it look polished and tense.

The one-line blurb for A House of Dynamite is simple and effective: "When a single, unattributed missile is launched at the United States, a race begins to determine who is responsible and how to respond." That's a brilliant little teaser for what could be a superb political and military thriller with a scarily realistic premise.

After all, at a time of heightened international tensions and open war in multiple regions, the idea of missile launches isn't as far-fetched as it might have been a few years ago. In these photos, we can see Ferguson in what looks like a high-powered administrative role, along with Gabriel Basso in military fatigues, looking stressed.

The cast will also include Idris Elba in a major role, although we haven't seen him yet, along with others, including Jared Harris. They, too, are both Apple TV+ alumni, showing just how effectively Apple has attracted talent to its streaming service in the last few years.

A House of Dynamite will hit cinemas before it makes it to streaming, which is often the case for movies that Netflix hopes could attract awards. It'll be in cinemas from 3 October in the UK, or 10 October internationally, before arriving on Netflix on 24 October for all subscribers.

