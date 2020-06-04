Nike Running sale deals: grab cheap Nike React, Pegasus and more

Nike running shoes and clothing are always sought after so it's refreshing to see some of Nike's best running shoes and apparel being discounted. The Nike Running Essentials Sale continues to include some of the best Nike running shoe deals we have seen in a while, as well as bringing the price down of running outfits.

No, the Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% is NOT among the discounted running shoes but if you are after a couple of running shoes with similar running dynamics, check out our best Nike Vaporfly alternatives list.

Highlights of the Nike Running Essentials sale

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35 (Men's) £68.47 | Was £104.95 | Save over £36 at Nike

This is the FlyEase 4E version of one of our favourite Nike running shoes. That means as well as being lightweight and fast, the shoes don't need to be laced up; instead, a zipper strap secures your fit in seconds. A mesh and synthetic upper 'lets your stride breathe.'

Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 (Women's) £83.47 | Was £129.95 | You save over £45 at Nike

The Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 is a lightweight performance running shoe with a bold look. An updated Flyknit upper contours the foot while the Nike React technology underfoot is both soft and responsive. Inspired by the '90s tech world, the design features brighter colours that pay homage to the hand-held gaming devices and desktop computers of that era. Makes an excellent present to gaming enthusiasts!