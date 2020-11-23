PS5 owners, here is your ultimate SSD: Call of Duty gets its own Black Ops Cold War SSD… cos it's just SO damn BIG

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is the latest game title in CoD series, and is just as massive as its predecessors – in more ways than one. The games are known for taking up an exorbitant amount of hard drive space, so Activision is giving it its very own SSD.

With the PS5 packing 'only' 667GB of useable storage out of the box, and only 800GB of the 1TB drive in the Xbox Series X usable for games, expandable storage should be on the minds of all players, especially given size of Xbox and PS5 games. Although admittedly there are some concerns over how keen Sony is on supporting external storage, they have said they will be allowing SSD storage on the PS5 at some point. So that's nice.

Activision has partnered with Western Digital to release a limited run of Call of Duty-themed storage drives: The WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive, WD_BLACK P50 Game Drive SSD, and the WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD. They’ve been designed to visually capture the nuclear era of the Cold War, and come bundled with bonus Call of Duty points to spend in-game.

The WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive is aimed at players looking to expand the storage of their console. The 2TB hard drive is compatible with the PS4 , Xbox One , as well as the PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC, and can provide some much-needed space for storage-hungry games. Players will receive 1,100 Call of Duty points with each purchase. It'll set you back $109.99 (approx £83/ AU$150).

If you’re a PC gamer, then check out the WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD designed to deliver smoother loading, and increased performance. It’s powered by next-gen PCIe Gen4 technology, and also comes with a free 2,400 Call of Duty points, and will lighten your wallet by £180/ AU$329).

Players can also opt for the WD_BLACK P50 Game Drive SSD, which provides 1TB of storage, and all the perks of an SSD. It promises “blazing fast speeds” and comes bundled with 2,400 Call of Duty points. You'll need to fork over $249.99 (approx £188/ AU$342).

The Call of Duty-themed SSDs are expected to be available for purchase by early December 2020.

Newly developed games require increasingly large chunks of hard drive and SSD space to install, making expandable storage ever more important. Seagate has released a 1TB expansion card for the Xbox Series X, but Sony has yet to announce any storage devices compatible with the PS5, and has disabled the console’s expandable storage at launch.

Although these Western Digital products are compatible with the new generation of consoles, they can only store PS4 or Xbox One game data. Their portability also allows players to carry their game library with them, and easily transfer data between systems.

Fancy expanding your console’s storage but not too keen on the Call of Duty design? Keep an eye on the upcoming Black Friday deals to snap an SSD bargain.

