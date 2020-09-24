New Amazon Echo live event: every device Amazon is announcing tonight revealed

Did you know there's an Amazon Devices event on tonight, at exactly 3 minutes past 5? Unlike most recent launch events, only important people – such as the editorial team of T3 – are invited to this Amazon Echo and Fire TV event. But don't worry, we will be there, typing extremely fast as Amazon announces a plethora of new Amazon devices – Echo speakers, Amazon Fire TV devices and probably a few surprises, like a coat hanger with Alexa in, or whatever.

Amazon Echo speakers have taken the world by storm, while Amazon Fire TV boxes and sticks have helped keep the world entertained during lockdown. As well know, Amazon Prime Day has been delayed this year, and you can't have Amazon Prime Day without a load of Amazon devices to sell at temptingly discounted prices.

What time is the Amazon Devices event?

The September 2020 Amazon Devices event starts at 18:00hrs BST (that's 1PM EDT, 10AM PDT)*.

How can you watch the Amazon Devices event, you ask? You can't. Sorry. But don't worry, we'll bring you all the breaking Echo and Fire TV news, as it breaks.

*So no it's not actually at 5:03. That was just the time on the best Echo press shot we could find.

What will be announced at the Amazon Devices event?

(Image credit: Amazon)

We would expect to see some, most or all of the following.

New Amazon Echo – with a clock and improved audio? Quite conceivably.

New Amazon Echo Dot – could perhaps feature better sound and a new look.

New Amazon Echo Show – We can't imagine they can create any more screen sizes for this, but an image overhaul is arguably overdue.

New Alexa – there is a possibility of more voice options, including celebrity ones. There's likely to be hot new services announced too. And Alexa will no doubt be wowing us with new examples of her fierce sass and 'hilarious' 'jokes'.

Amazon Music and Amazon Prime Video updates. This feels like a thing that could happen.

New Fire TV 4K Stick – okay it is hard to see what could be added to this, but what the hell. A processor improvement and OS overhaul never hurt anyone.

New Amazon Echo Buds – longer battery life and improved audio? Yes please.

New Amazon Echo Studio – or similar, Sonos-style speakers intended for home cinema and music listening as much as for channelling Alexa.

Quite possibly, we could see Amazon Echo Over Ear Headphones and an Amazon Soundbar. That also suggests the possibility of Amazon Dolby Atmos rear surround speakers. Hey, why not?

Almost certainly, we will see a few weird new things that you hadn't previously expected to see Alexa in. A coat hanger, or whisk perhaps. Or maybe a hat. Anything is possible. However, some of these may be on Amazon's invite only programme – like the Amazon Halo pictured above – so don't get too excited.

Will we see a new Echo Spot, Kindle or Fire Tablet? No. No, we won't. The Spot seems to have not been quite the hit Amazon hoped for, perhaps due to the limitations of a round screen when it comes to watching video clips. And Amazon's tablets and ebook readers usually get their own launch events.

Don't panic! We will be here from the start of the Amazon Devices event, to reveal what Amazon actually announces.