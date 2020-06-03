The best Nectar mattress discount code, deals and offers in June 2020

The cheapest Nectar mattress deals can save you hundreds of pounds (or dollars) on the super popular memory foam mattress. On this page, we've curated the best Nectar mattress discount codes and deals, so you can be sure you're not paying above the odds for your new mattress.

Right now, Nectar UK is offering what it's calling a 'Big Sleep Saving', where buyers can get £250 off any mattress, plus 2 free pillows. The Nectar is included in our best mattress ranking because we think it's excellent.

There's also great news for shoppers in the US. You can get a complete set of free bedding, worth $399 with every mattress. You don't need a Nectar discount code to take advantage of this offer.

Aside from being exceptionally comfortable and supportive, Nectar's USP is that it offers a whopping 360-night trial on its mattresses. The company is that confident you'll like this memory foam mattress, it gives you a whole year to test it. If you're not 100% happy within that time, Nectar will collect the mattress for free and give you a full refund.

This epic Nectar mattress discount makes it very good value indeed, and the good thing about this cheap mattress deal is you don’t even need a Nectar mattress discount code to claim it: just head to the website and you’ll automatically receive the price cut and free pillows at checkout.

Read on for more of the lowest Nectar mattress prices around right now...

The best Nectar mattress deals and discounts Specifications Sizes: Single - Super King Depth: 25cm Turn: No Filling: PU Foam and Memory foam Comfort: medium-firm Trial: 365 days Guarantee: Forever RRP UK: Single, £599; Double, £699; King, £799; Super king, £899 RRP US: Twin, $499; Twin XL, $569; Full, £699; Queen, $799; King, $999; Cal King, $999 Reasons to buy + Huge 365 night trial period + Amazing 'forever' warranty + Comfortable for a variety of sleeping styles Reasons to avoid - No handles to help rotate the mattress

How good is the Nectar mattress?

The Nectar mattress is a no-nonsense memory foam mattress comprising of three layers of foam. The first layer is polyurethane foam, which offers different levels of tailored support. Then there's a layer of cushioning memory foam, which moulds to your body shape. Finally, on top sits a “Nectar smart layer” – which the company says is 30 times more breathable than regular memory foam.

The Nectar mattress is medium-firm, making it a good match for anyone who moves around a lot, or likes to sleep on their back, side or stomach. Nectar is certainly confident that you’re going to love the mattress. The company has shunned the usual 100-night trial – instead offering an almighty 365-night trial period. Plus, you benefit from a ‘forever’ warranty, unlike the 10-year guarantee from other bed-in-a-box brands.

How much does a Nectar mattress cost?

(Image credit: Nectar)

At full price, the Nectar mattress is at the more expensive end of the mid-range mattress market. A single-size Nectar mattress costs £499, the small double and double are both priced at £699, a king is £799 and a super king Nectar mattress will set you back £899.

However, the Nectar mattress is very good value. Firstly, that impressive 'forever' guarantee means you have a guarantee for as long as you own the mattress: in the words of Nectar, 'forever means forever'.

Secondly, you'll rarely see the Nectar mattress on sale at full price. It's usually very easy to find a great Nectar mattress discount, and on this page, you'll find all the cheapest Nectar mattress prices.

Nectar mattress sales, deals and discount codes

We've shown you today's cheapest Nectar prices – but there are other ways to bag a Nectar mattress discount too. Plenty of retailers run Nectar mattress sales throughout the year; or, if you sign up to Nectar’s ambassador program, you can earn up to £100 per every sale you refer.

Nectar mattress Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals 2020: what we expect

We predict that we'll see some excellent Nectar mattress Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals in 2020, when Black Friday 2020 rolls around on 27 November. That's because last year's offers were outstanding: in the UK, there was a huge £250 discount – with two free pillows (worth £70) thrown in. This took the price of a single Nectar mattress down from (then) £499 to just £249, which was 50% off. Bargain.

In the US, meanwhile, Nectar offered a $100 discount and two free memory foam pillows, worth $150. Prices started from just $399 (instead of $499) for a single.

Back in 2018, Nectar offered a £100 discount plus two free pillows. There were also some Black Friday and Cyber Monday Nectar mattress deals to be found at retailers like John Lewis and Amazon. Both offered 20% off mattresses and bedding in 2018.

All of this shows a clear trend for bigger and better discounts each year, which is why we expect to see even bigger price drops in the Nectar mattress Black Friday sale in 2020.