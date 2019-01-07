Monstrously powerful MSI GS75 Stealth gaming laptop ignites CES 2019

Today at CES 2019 MSI has unveiled the world's first thin and light gaming laptop equipped with the insanely powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card - the MSI GS75 Stealth.

The GS75 Stealth, which was revealed at MSI's packed New Horizons event at Las Vegas' famous The Venetian Hotel Casino, delivers new gaming realism thanks to its world-first usage of the RTX series, which pushes the boundaries of laptop graphics like never before.

The system was one of eight innovative new gaming laptops unveiled by the Taiwanese maker.

On top of a huge performance boost, the RTX 2080 goes beyond traditional rendering techniques to present better in-game lighting with detailed reflections, shadows, and shaders, as well as delivering state-of-the-art abilities such as real-time ray tracing.

The MSI GS75 Stealth comes equipped with a large 17.3-inch 144Hz IPS-level display.

What's arguably more impressive, though - and something that blew T3 away when we first saw the system - is that MSI has managed to fit this next-generation GPU into a simply stunning thin and light chassis. The compact, 4-sided thin bezel system weighs no more than 2.2 kilograms and measures in at an ultra-thin 18.95 mm. MSI noted that the GS75 Stealth boasts dimensions that are up to 60 per cent small than a regular 17-inch laptop.

The MSI GS75 Stealth's lush gold hinges are constructed from robust but light aluminium alloy.

Partnering the sandblasted metallic black chassis with gold trim and aluminium alloy hinges is an immersive 17.3-inch 144Hz IPS-level display. This screen has been designed to provide gamers with a panoramic view of the playing field and, from T3's experience with the system, appears genuinely impressive.

The MSI GS75 Stealth measures in at an ultra-thin 18.95 mm.

In addition, the GS75 Stealth also comes equipped with an extra-large touchpad (35 per cent increase with multi-finger gestures) with a smooth glass surface, the latter implemented to improve responsiveness and accuracy, as well as an innovative selection of passive radiator laptop speakers, which have been designed specifically to deliver stunning audio bass and powerful sound effects. Excitingly for audiophiles, the sound system has been designed by audio maestros Dynaudio.

The extra-large touchpad on the MSI GS75 Stealth is glass-coated, while it's RGB keyboard is designed by SteelSeries.

Rounding up the MSI GS75 Stealth's armory of tech is Intel's latest 8th Gen Core i7 processors, up to three ultra fast M.2 SSD storage drives, a SteelSeries-designed per-key RGB keyboard, and a brand new and state-of-the-art cooling system, the latter utilising three whirlwind blade fans and seven heat pipes to keep the system cool and quiet.

The MSI GS75 Stealth can be equipped with up to three super fast M.2 SSD storage drives.

Naturally, T3 can't wait to get our hands on the MSI GS75 Stealth for a full review, as it seems to us like this will definitely be one of the very best gaming laptops released in 2019 - if not the best, period. Be sure to check back in to T3.com soon for our official MSI GS75 Stealth review.

The MSI GS75 Stealth is the world's first thin and light laptop equipped with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 GPU.

For more information about the GS75 Stealth, as well as all the new gaming laptops and products announced by MSI during CES 2019, head on over to the maker's official website.