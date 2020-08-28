Microsoft Teams just ENDED Zoom with this incredible new feature

Great news for users of Microsoft Teams – the online meeting service is getting a brand new game-changing feature called Coordinated Meetings. And, simply put, it's bad news for rival virtual meeting service Zoom.

Coordinated Meetings, which is detailed on Microsoft's official website, allows businesses with Microsoft Teams Rooms devices as well as the Surface Hub to synchronise them all together.

The result of this is that one device can be used to join a meeting, and then all other devices in the same room get connected to the same meeting – thereby streamlining the amount of audio and video feeds live at any one time, preventing issues like audio feedback.

The new feature essentially lets the best aspect of each device in the meeting to be harnessed in sync, delivering better connection, video and audio quality.

Microsoft describe Coordinated Meetings like this:

"Coordinated Meetings lets you set up your Teams Rooms devices and Surface Hubs so that when you join a meeting on one device, the other devices in the room are also joined to the same meeting. You can configure your cameras, speakers, and microphones so that the ones that give participants the best experience are enabled while others are disabled. This avoids the dreaded echo and feedback noise participants can experience when adding multiple devices to a meeting."

Here at T3 we think this feature sounds really smart, as anything businesses can do to streamline online meetings and make the quality better for each member should definitely be looked at. More people than ever before are finding themselves working from home, and having multiple meetings everyday online, so if those meetings can go smoother with Coordinated Meetings, then we're all for it.