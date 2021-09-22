Microsoft announces Surface Pro 8 with 120Hz screen and Thunderbolt 4

Microsoft has today announced the Surface Pro 8, which marks the most significant upgrade to the Surface Pro range of devices since the Surface Pro 3, which was all the way back in the halcyon days of 2014.

The Surface Pro 8 brings heaps of new features to the hybrid laptop party, including thinner bezels and a silky smooth 13inch 120Hz display, as well as finally adding Thunderbolt 4 support for nippy data transfer speeds.

The addition of Thunderbolt support is great news for the Surface Pro, which currently relies on USB-C and the native Surface port for data transfer. It's fairly sluggish and pales in comparison to Thunderbolt 4, which is currently one of the fastest ways to transfer data. Its inclusion in the Surface Pro 8 will be a real boon to users who wish to externally connect the best graphics cards for gaming, alongside any other devices that necessitate faster speeds and bigger bandwidth.

The Surface Pro 8 also gets the much-needed 120Hz treatment, which will facilitate far smoother display motion over older Surface screens like, say, the Microsoft Surface Go 2. The recently announced iPhone 13 also got a 120Hz display, with critics' reviews quick to point out that this is now the expected standard for the display of brands' flagship devices. When used in concert with what Microsoft calls PixelSense Flow Display, the 13-inch display should pack a punch, with higher resolution and added support for Adaptive Color Technology and Doly Vision.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Design-wise, the larger display narrows the bezels on each side of the Surface Pro 8, which gives the device a sleeker silhouette. Separately, the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard now comes with the Surface Slim Pen 2. The Pen charges inside the keyboard base and a built-in haptic motor supposedly achieves the sensation of writing on paper, according to Microsoft.

It's a serious round of updates and one that is overdue, bringing the Surface Pro more in line with the best 2-in-1 laptops like the Asus ZenBook Flip S 13.