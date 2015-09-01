8 solid gold LG Watch Urbane Luxes cost as much as one Apple Watch Edition

LG followed Apple's lead by creating a watch the fashionable amongst us would actually like to wear in the Watch Urbane, and now it's taken another leaf out of the Cupertino firm's playbook - actual gold.

The LG Watch Urbane Luxe comes in 23-karat gold, a piano-gloss lacquer case (yeah, us neither) and an alligator leather strap.

It's been created by the US jewellers REEDS in collaboration with LG and is set to launch at the end of October for the price of $1,200 (about £780).

That may sound like quite a bit of money, and it is for an Android Wear smartwatch, but Apple's own Watch Edition comes in at $10,000 (about £8,000) making the new LG wearable look cheap.

Mutton dressed as lamb?

The problem here is apart from the look you're essentially wearing an LG Watch Urbane – the same 1.3-inch 320 x 320 display is still at play as well as the normal Android Wear software and processor set up.

There will only be 500 limited edition smartwatches created and each is set to have its own serial number engraved on the back to ensure authenticity.

We'll hopefully get to spot the watch at IFA 2015 as it's set to be on show