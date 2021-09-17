Let’s help you knock a hefty 20% off the prices on eBay as part of this huge sale.

Right now, for reasons we’re not 100% sure of, eBay is giving the gift of cheaper goods to all of us. Using the code PSPR20, you can get a solid 20% taken off of hundreds of thousands of items. If you’re an eBay Plus member you can take another sneaky 2% off your cart (for a 22% total saving) with PLUSSP22. These offers will be available until the 24th of September.



We know that sales on eBay can be a lot to work through, so we’ve trawled through what’s on offer to find the biggest and best savings on a primo selection of top-tier items.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones | AU$327.20 (RRP AU$499; save AU$171.80) Sony’s reigning champion headphones, which we gave the 2021 award for best wireless headphones , can currently be grabbed at a steal. With a number of fantastic features, including multipoint pairing and DSEE Extreme upscaling, it’s easy to see why we fell in love with them.

Razer Kiyo Pro Full HD USB Webcam | AU$210.56 (RRP AU$329; save AU$118.44) The Razer Kiyo Pro is an excellent choice of webcam, we thought as much by awarding it top marks in our review back in March. In fact one of the few cons we had for this pocket rocket was its high price point. Helping take that completely out of the equation, in addition to the 20% coupon code from eBay, Razer are currently running a 20% deal on a whole heap of their items you can flick through here . Taking the full discount to a wild 36% off RRP.

Nespresso Vertuo Next White Coffee Machine | AU$135.20 (RRP AU$249; save AU$171.80) The Nespresso Vertuo Next has been called the perfect pod coffee machine for most people; simple to use, clean-looking, it was

the next hot upgrade in the range when it appeared a few years back. Perhaps the number one selling point is that it uses a larger coffee capsule than standard, allowing you to get the big boy cups down from the top shelf. Now at an insane price.

Oppo Find X2 Neo | AU$876 (RRP AU$1,095; save AU$219) The Oppo Find X2 Neo is a solid mid-range phone to prep for the 5G rollout. The design, camera system, performance and features all hold strong in a hugely varied world of phones. Boasting storage of a cruisey 258GB this phone can hold more in it than most laptops from just a few years ago. Slapping a couple of hundred bucks off of the asking price is a great way to alleviate the fiscal sting of upgrading.