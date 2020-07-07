Krons Stone Original S is an elegant watch from Kickstarter

When it comes to buying luxury watches, Kickstarter probably isn't the first place you go shopping, but Krons Stone, an award-winning group of horology experts, is looking to change that.

The new brand is taking to the crowd-funding platform to launch its second generation timepiece – an elegantly designed double moonphase watch with Swiss movement at its heart.

The Original S features a stunning blue dial that is complemented by a constellated double moonphase complication that shows moon cycles in the northern and southern hemispheres simultaneously. It's a beautiful feature that really sets this watch apart.

Along with the moonphase, a bold red seconds hand sweeps across the dial, and an extra-large date window gives the watch a dynamic look – similar to a car's speedometer.

The Original S uses a Swiss-made SW-280-1 movement by Sellita, a highly dependable movement which operates at 28,800 vibrations per hour and offers a 42-hour power reserve.

“As passionate watchmakers, we understand the desire for the perfection that Swiss watches represent. However, their cost puts them out of range for many people." said Kino, CEO of Krons Stone.

"Our goal with the Original S was to deliver Swiss quality and unparalleled design along with features normally found only on premium brands such as a fascinating double moonphase complication. It’s a tall order but as an agile team with a direct-to-consumer business model, we are able to eliminate the middlemen markups that are common with other big brands. Now, luxury watches are accessible to anyone."

We've been reviewing a prototype of the Original S, and have been very impressed. We love the bold watchface and unique hand-finished crown, which features 66 irregular, polished surfaces for a truly individual design.

The watch is fitted on an easily changeable strap, meaning you can instantly transform it from formal to casual for any occasion.

The Krons Stone Original S series is currently being introduced with special pricing and incentives to reward early supporters.

Check out the campaign below:

