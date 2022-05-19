iPhone 14 launch date rumor excites me for one key reason

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Apple is currently preparing for its WWDC 2022 conference in June, which will likely take the wraps off iOS 16, the next version of macOS, and a lot more besides.

One thing that we're unlikely to see is the iPhone 14, however, because Apple typically reserves the big reveal of the best smartphone for later in the year.

By all accounts, the next-generation iPhone is going to be a pretty big upgrade on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models, possibly making a move towards eradicating the notch at the top of the display for a pin-hole design.

Now, a new blog post from somewhat reliable leaker LeaksApplePro, has given a very possible date for the iPhone 14 launch event: September 13, 2022. That's a Tuesday, for those interested, which is typically when Apple choses to reveal products.

Sources inside Apple have marked down something for "Week 37," according to the report, which means that September 13 is the most likely date.

Apple is expected to reveal the iPhone 14 models alongside AirPods Pro 2, Apple Watch updates, and possibly even some updated Macs.

It remains unclear if this even will be in-person or virtual. WWDC is being held almost entirely virtually this year, as Covid-19 cases rise in the US. But by September, things might have improved, allowing for an in-person event like the old days.

And, simply put, the back to normal timing of this launch date rumor and the fact that this could be the first in-person new Apple iPhone launch event we will have had in years really enthuses me, as I am sure it will other iPhone users.

Apple's events are always a talking point, but the pre-pandemic shows at Cupertino were always one of the few tech show highlights of the year, so the fact we might be getting the buzz of a live event back in early September fills me with joy.

At its last product launch, Apple did tease a forthcoming Mac Pro with its own silicon chips inside, possibly the first devices with the M2, so it wouldn't be out of the question that we see that alongside the iPhone 14, either – we could be looking at one very packed show.

What to expect from the iPhone 14

We don't know an awful lot yet about what to expect from the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro but we have a few ideas.

The most notable change to the design is likely to be a switch towards a pin-hole notch, with holes for the camera and Face ID gubbins. All four models could get 120Hz refresh rates – something currently limited to the iPhone 13 Pros.

The iPhone 14 could also be about $100 more expensive than the equivalent iPhone 13, possibly due to supply chain issues.

14: $79914 Max: $89914 Pro: $109914 Pro Max: $1199Apple is currently considering this.Production costs are increasing and there has to be more than a $100 difference between the 14 Max and the 14 Pro.Makes sense to me and wouldn’t expect changes.Will keep you updated.January 9, 2022 See more

We now believe Apple will have a hole + pill design on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models. The smaller hole will not be invisible...The two hole concept will be unique to Apple, like the notch, not similar to all the pill models from Huawei...Let's see those new renders pic.twitter.com/Udt8cTKzPZJanuary 12, 2022 See more

Alongside these changes, you can expect an updated and improved camera, Apple's own A16 Bionic processor, more RAM, a larger battery, and, of course, iOS 16.

Can't wait for the iPhone 14?