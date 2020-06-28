iPhone 12 report hints new iPhone might not have charger in the box

There's been a host of iPhone 12 rumours over the last couple of months, but this is the most confusing so far: we already knew that the iPhone 12 isn't planning headphones , but this latest rumour seems to suggest it also won't have a charger in the box.

Which sounds like a classic Apple move, to be honest.

MacRumors reported the story, saying they've got their hands on a research note from analysts at Barclays. The team at Barclays seem to be certain on the lack of headphones, but they're a little more on the fence about whether or not there will be a charger in the box.

Still, with no charger in the box, it could be a surprisingly lightweight package: your iPhone 12 could end up with just a USB-C to lightning cable and a sim-card ejector. How Apple handles the messaging on this is crucial: if a customer picks up a new iPhone 12 and doesn't have a charger in the box, it could be a real headache for them, unless people make it clear that you'll need to buy an aftermarket charger.

Nintendo's 3DS XL similarly didn't ship with a charger in the box, something I didn't know about until after I bought one, all those years ago. The two days waiting to use my 3DS XL after it arrived as I waited for a charger was agony. This would be increased tenfold with a phone, especially as a phone is now your communication device but also a portal to the web, camera and wallet.

This could be spun as a way to reduce waste and the cable clutter in your drawer, but if you get caught out, it'll sting.