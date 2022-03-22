I missed this Netflix TV series about demon hunting nuns – but now I'm hooked

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

I've been considering cancelling Netflix as of late but, before I do, I've been exploring its selection of original content to make sure I've not missed something great that I'll regret not watching once I've unsubscribed.

And, as part of that process, I've discovered and got absolutely hooked on Warrior Nun, a Netflix Original TV series that I missed that first streamed back in 2020.

As soon as I saw the name of the show, 'Warrior Nun', I was definitely intrigued. And then I read the premise and knew I had to at least try the show. Here is the synopsis:

"Warrior Nun revolves around the story of a 19-year-old woman who wakes up in a morgue with a new lease on life and a divine artifact embedded in her back. She discovers she is now part of the ancient Order of the Cruciform Sword that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth, and powerful forces representing both heaven and hell want to find and control her."

I mean, that is a pulpy, silly, hook-it-to-my-veins setup if ever I saw one, and when I then proceeded to watch the trailer (you can catch it below) and learn that the show is stuffed full of awesome action sequences, I knew I'd found a winner for my tastes, which are still largely influenced by classic old pulpy TV series like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel.

And, let me tell you, Warrior Nun is far better than its premise has any right to be. This is religion-based fantasy silliness at its best and the main cast of warrior nuns have genuine chemistry, which helps carry the largely unspectacular scripting.

Why you watch Warrior Nun, though, is for the combat, which is really impressively choreographed and thoroughly entertaining. I'm an old-school fan of martial arts movies and have retained a serious love of any well-choregraphed fight scenes, which I feel is often the weakest part of many big budget shows (just look at how bad Game of Thrones was!).

Yes, the show does still fall into a quite typical chosen one narrative, and you better be prepared for the show's religious lore to be explained at length, but if that's not a deal-breaker for you then I can highly recommend watching Warrior Nun, which is available to stream right now on Netflix.

The central cast of warrior nuns have genuine chemistry. (Image credit: Netflix)

What's most exciting, though, and another reason to give Warrior Nun a shot right now, is that it has been commissioned for a second season, so more demon slaying adventures are incoming.

The second season of Warrior Nun filmed between May and July 2021 in Madrid, Spain, and production for the second season wrapped on November 4 the same year, so while we don't yet have a confirmed season two release date, I'd be massively surprised if it didn't land this summer.

