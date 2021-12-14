I built Lego's Super Mario 64 set, and it's my favourite Christmas gift of 2021

This Lego set will bring a smile to even the most grizzled Mario fan's face

Lego Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block on table
(Image credit: Future)
Matthew Bolton

By published

One of the best parts of my job, as the guy who manages T3's guide to the best Lego sets, is getting to build some of the coolest Lego sets as they release. And this year, the Lego Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block maybe the smartest and most fun set I've built.

Once built, on the outside it looks like just a classic yellow [?] block from the Mario games, in a striking yellow that looks great on its own… but inside, it's hiding tiny recreations of four key levels/areas from Mario 64, in tiny Lego landscape form. And actually, it has more secrets than that, but we'll come back to that…

You open out one side of the Lego block, which then enables you to rotate the entire top surface of the cube, revealing the levels all contained into a neat package. You fold down two of the levels so they're all flat, and there you go – Mario memories come flooding back immediately.

Here's the process of turning it from cube to diorama.

Image 1 of 4

Lego Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block

(Image credit: Future)
Image 1 of 4

Lego Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block

(Image credit: Future)

The areas from the game in the levels are Bob-omb Battlefield (complete with Chain Chomp, King Bob-omb and floating island), Lethal Lava Trouble (with moving platforms), Peach's Castle (with Lakitu, Mario and Peach figures), and Cool, Cool Mountain (which includes penguins).

Cool, Cool Mountain and Peach's Castle in particular both have hidden treats that aren't visible in photos, which are delightful in the case of Peach's Castle, and may bring back infuriating memories in the case of Cool, Cool Mountain…

And the levels don't contain the only secrets that this set offers. I won't spoil what else you might find within, I will only give you this taster that the rest of the block isn't quite as plain as it looks.

Lego Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block

(Image credit: Future)

Now, it's true, game pedants, that the ? block doesn't actually appear in Mario 64, which the designers immediately acknowledge in the introduction to the instruction book. But who cares, really?

It's such a cool set, and the finished size of the cube is roughly 7 inches in all directions, so it's easy to display on a shelf or desk – it doesn't need much space to itself. And it's so much fun to have someone admire it, and then to suddenly flip out its secrets in front of them.

TOPICS
Toys
Matthew Bolton
Matthew Bolton

Matt is T3's master of all things audiovisual, running our TV, speakers and headphones coverage. He also handles smart home products and large appliances, as well as our toys and games articles. He's the only one on the team who can explain both what Dolby Vision IQ is and why the Lego you're building doesn't fit together the way the instructions say, so is truly invaluable.

Matt has worked for tech publications for over 10 years, in print and online, including running T3's print magazine and launching its most recent redesign. He's also contributed to a huge number of tech and gaming titles over the years. Say hello if you see him roaming the halls at CES, IFA or Toy Fair.

Latest

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.