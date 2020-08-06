Huawei Mate 40 leak shows literally huge camera development that could worry Samsung Note 20

It appears that Huawei Mate 40 will continue to improve the photography experience of Huawei's best smartphones or at least make it bigger. The camera is, after all, an area in which the brand has made great strides in recent times. We don't know much about it but according to tipsters @OnLeaks, @Pricebaba and @HandsetExpert, there will a sizeable bump on the back of Huawei Mate 40 and its big brother Huawei Mate 40 Pro. Just LOOK at the size of that.

According to this image, which may be a real leak or may be a made-up render based on Mate 40 rumours to date, this big ol' bump will contain an array of 3 cameras. That'll presumably be the usual standard, zoom and ultra-wide lenses found on existing Huawei phones. There's also an unspecified sensor, which could be a development of the style depth sensor found in the Huawei Mate 30.

As for the front camera, it is said that Huawei will add the same front camera located in the P40 series to the Huawei Mate 40 family. Meaning that it will do without a notched selfie camera and replace it with a dual-sensor hole-punch setup.

The leak did not provide any information related to the technical specifications of both the Huawei Mate 40 and Huawei Mate 40 Pro, but it can be expected that both phones will be powered by Kirin chip and that the "waterfall" display will occupy the entire interface.

And here comes your very first look at the #HuaweiMate40!As usual, 360° video + gorgeous 5K renders, on behalf of new coming Partner @handsetexpert!-> https://t.co/xd4IGse2Vn pic.twitter.com/Vst0uqq96AAugust 3, 2020

As for the operating system and software, as we know, Huawei phones do not use Google's services or apps, due to the American ban. Huawei is trying to reduce the repercussions of this through its own mobile services and app store. The operating system is likely to be the usual: an Android-based OS with the brand's EMUI interface overlaid.

Things are also not clear regarding the date of the official announcement of the Huawei Mate 40 family, but we expect that the official announcement to be around October 2020.

• Via HandsetExpert.com