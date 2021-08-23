How to watch the Love Island 2021 finale FREE from anywhere

Well, time has flown by! It feels like just yesterday that the first 2021 islanders were awkwardly lining up, ready to pick their first couple and set off on a journey of muggy behaviour, TV pick up lines and hours of grafting. Now it all comes to an end. Here's how to watch the Love Island finale online where you are.

We've seen a lot of islanders come and go this year and while some of the originals are still around, they are quickly dwindling. Love them or hate them, we've lost some big characters like the 'friend island' Hugo, "did you know I'm a medical student?" Priya and of course, good ol' Cuddles and Hugs Chuggs.

Now down to just a few couples, a winner will soon emerge. In typical Love Island fashion, one couple will be announced as the winners and they can decide to share the money or one person can steal the cash for themselves.

While the public clearly has its tanned up and in-love favourites, this is still anyone's game at this point and the producers love to throw in a curveball to keep you on your toes.

So whether you're a Toby and Chloe fan, a fiesty Faye and chilled out Teddy devote an avid believer in Kaz and Tyler, or it's all about 'Milliam' read on to see how to watch the Love Island finale online.

Where can I watch the Love Island finale for free in the UK?

The final episode of Love Island is set to air tonight in the UK on Monday, September 23 at 9pm BST. Like previous episodes, it will be airing on ITV 2. You can also watch the final episode for free online via the ITV Hub. You can access this through your phone, tablet, computer, Xbox, PlayStation, Chromecast, Fire Stick or other device. If you're normally in the UK but have badly timed a holiday missing the final, you can still tune in like you're back at home. You simply need to use a VPN tuned to the UK.



How to watch Love Island from anywhere else in the world

If you just so happen to be away when the 2021 Love Island finale goes live, you'll unfortunately be unable to watch it. Luckily, there is a way around this. By using the best VPNs you can skip pesky geo-blocks and watch like you're back home.

By using a streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within the UK and then you will be able to avoid these geographical restrictions. A VPN switches your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing back in the UK.

ExpressVPN is our leading pick for VPN providers thanks to its incredible speed, huge list of features including security protocols and the main factor here - the ability to get around geo-blocked content, allowing you to watch Love Island away from home.

Can I watch the Love Island finale in the US?

If you're a US fan, looking to catch the final episode, you'll have to wait a bit longer than those in the UK. Those in the US are a few weeks behind the UK so the final will hit the US a few weeks after the UK. When it does go live, you'll be able to watch it via Hulu which has been airing this entire season so far. Just like fans in the UK who are away from home, those in the US can make use of a VPN to watch the Love Island finale on Hulu if they're going to be away.

How to watch Love Island season 7 around the rest of the world

Love Island is currently airing on different streaming platforms across the world and for fans in either Australia or New Zealand, the good news is that, just like the UK and US, there are great streaming options for you.

If you're currently living in Australia, you can catch the Love Island finale via Channel 9's on-demand service 9Now.

The good news is that Australia is just one day behind the UK with this season of Love Island, meaning you can catch the final episode on Tuesday, August 24. It will land at 6pm AEST, available to stream online.

New Zealand fans have a very similar viewing situation to Australia with the final episode airing one day after the UK. That means you can tune in on Tuesday, August 24 to catch the finale.

The streaming platform you'll want to use is Neon. It has been airing this season in its entirety so far and will have the finale too. Unfortunately, you do have to pay for Neon, this will either cost you NZ$15.99 a month and comes with a free trial or, you can sign up for an annual plan at $159.99, saving you 16% overall.

Who are the final couples?

Tyler and Kaz

Toby and Chloe

Faye and Teddy

Liam and Millie

Who are the 2021 Love Island final contestants?

Chloe Burrows, marketing executive

Toby Aromolaran, footballer

Kaz Kamwi, blogger

Faye Winter, lettings manager

Liam Reardon, bricklayer

Millie Court, fashion buyer's administrator

Teddy Soares, senior financial consultant

Tyler Cruickshank, estate agent

Islanders that have left this season

Shannon Singh, model

Chuggs Wallis, Business owner

Rachel Finni, Travel specialist

Sharon Gaffka, civil servant

Brad McClelland, labourer

Danny Bibby, plumber

AJ Bunker, hair extensions specialist

Aaron Francis, model

Lucinda Strafford, fashion business owner

Salma Naran, model

Kaila Troy, DJ

Harry Young, car salesman

Medhy Malanda, American football player/model

Jack Barlow, racing driver

Hugo Hammond, PE teacher

Sam Jackson, engineer

Amy Day, performer

Clarisse Juliette, brand owner

Lillie Haynes, Trainee accountant

Matthew Macnabb, marketing consultant

Dale Mehmet, barber

Abigail Rawlings, tattoo artist

Brett Staniland, model and PHD student

Priya Gopaldas, medical student

Jake Cornish, water engineer

Mary Bedford, model

Liberty Poole, marketing student

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

