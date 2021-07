How to live stream F1 British Grand Prix 2021 and stream for FREE from anywhere on earth

It's a potentially pivotal race in the 2021 F1 season. Lewis Hamilton is on his home circuit this weekend as the British star looks to claw back some points from runaway Drivers Championship leader Max Verstappen. Read on to discover all your F1 British Grand Prix live stream options, including for FREE in the UK.

Verstappen has opened up a healthy 32 point gap between himself and Hamilton at the top of the table after back-to-back wins in Austria.

Hamilton has meanwhile struggled to keep up with the superior Red Bull car, and admits nothing less than a win here will do if he is to keep his hopes of defending his title alive.

We've got all the info on how to live stream F1 at the British Grand Prix no matter where you are in the world with our guide below. And if you happen to be outside of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster of F1, you can always use a VPN to bypass those geo-restrictions.

How can I live stream F1 British Grand Prix for free in the UK?

There's great news viewers in the UK with good old Channel 4 having the rights to show this year's race, meaning anyone in the UK and Ireland will be able to watch the British Grand Prix absolutely free.

Coverage for the British Grand Prix kicks off at 1.30pm BST.

Whether you want to watch the British Grand Prix live or catch-up, you can do that on All4, which is available to watch across a range of devices, including:

As with every Grand Prix of the 2021 season Sky customers can also catch a British Grand Prix live stream via Sky Sports F1 and online on the Sky Go app, to watch all the action from Spielberg. Motor racing fans able to catch all of the action live and in 4K from 2.55pm BST.

Desktop: Windows and Mac

Windows and Mac Mobile: Android and iOS

Android and iOS Media streamers: Roku, YouView, Amazon Fire Stick, Now TV, Chromecast

Roku, YouView, Amazon Fire Stick, Now TV, Chromecast Consoles: PS4, Xbox One

PS4, Xbox One Select Smart TVs

As with every Grand Prix of the 2021 season Sky customers can also catch a British Grand Prix live stream via Sky Sports F1 and online on the Sky Go app, to watch all the action from Spielberg. Motor racing fans able to catch all of the action live and in 4K from 2.55pm BST.

What time can I live stream the F1 2021 British Grand Prix?

The action is set to take place at the Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England on Sunday, July 11, with the green light is set to get lit at 3pm local time (BST), which is 4pm CET / 10am ET / 7am PT / 12am AEST / 2am NZST.

FREE F1 live stream options around the world

We're glad to see that not everywhere in the world has their F1 live stream behind a paywall. Certain races are still available to watch for free.

From our research, we can see that the following countries and broadcasters will be showing the British Grand Prix for free: Albania on RTSH, Austria on ORF Eins, Azerbaijan on Idman TV, Brazil on Band, Germany on RTL, Iran on MBC Persia, Luxembourg on RTL Zwee, Middle East and North Africa on MBC Action, and Russia on Match TV.

How to live stream F1 2021 British Grand Prix if you're abroad

If you're out of the country for this weekend's action from the Silverstone, you can still get access to a live stream - simply use the best VPN around to avoid geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of Sky, ESPN and TSN when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop onto a server within the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

(Image credit: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

How to live stream F1 2021 British Grand Prix in the US

Formula One fans are now well-served by F1 TV and its unparalleled coverage. Its F1 TV Pro package gives you access to every race of the season live, as well as highlight reels and classic races from years gone by. The top tier offering also includes F2, F3, and Porsche Supercup coverage. The US subscription costs $79.99.

ESPN will also be offering comprehensive coverage of this season's action live in the US, with this race set to start Stateside on the network at 10am ET / 7am PT.

That means there's plenty of options for tuning in, but arguably the best for those wanting to watch an F1 live stream is Sling TV, whose Sling Orange package features ESPN channels, now just $10 for your first month - save big with the latest Sling TV deal.

If you're already an ESPN subscriber, but are abroad during the 2021 F1 season, don't forget that you can still tune in like you're at home with the help of a good VPN.

How to live stream the 2021 British Grand Prix anywhere else in the world

No matter which corner of the world you're tuning in from, there's a live stream option for watching the action from Silverstone waiting for you.

If you don't mind staying up late Down Under, Fox Sports has the rights to show live F1 races in Australia, including this weekend's action. That means Foxtel and Kayo Sports subscribers can also watch online. Kayo Sports is currently offering a handy 14-day free trial- after that, you'll be on a rolling one month contract. Basic is $25 while Premium is $35. Green light time for the British GP is at 12am AEST on Sunday night.

New Zealanders can live stream all of this year's F1 races via pay TV streaming platform Spark Sport. Spark Sport usually costs $19.99 per month, but if you only want to watch this weekend's race, you're in luck, as there's a 7-day free trial. The British Grand Prix will start at 2am NZST on Sunday night/Monday morning.

Canadian F1 followers can watch 2021 the action on English-language TSN or French-language RDS , with both premium channels offering livestreams online to subscribers. If you're not a cable customer, you can also watch the race online via the TSN Direct and RDS Direct streaming services which cost just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. The British Grand Prix starts at 10am ET / 7am PT for Canadian viewers today.

French and Dutch motor racing fans can watch every race live on F1 TV Pro for just €7.99 a month, while Sky Germany has the exclusive rights to every live F1 race this season after taking over the rights from national broadcaster RTL (which is still showing four races for free, including the British Grand Prix).

Sky Italia will be showing all 2021 season F1 action in Italy - which means motor racing fans in the region can stream every GP live via Sky's Now TV app. A 24-hour pass costs from €14.99.

The British GP is all set to start at 4pm CET.

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and live stream the F1 British Grand Prix as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.

VPN - standing for virtual private network - offers security and anomality as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders.

- offers security and anomality as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders. As a part of that, you can also switch your IP address , which identifies your location.

, which identifies your location. Most VPNs offer a list of locations where its servers are based to join. Connecting to them switches your IP to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then access content locked to that country .

to join. to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then . When it comes to finding a VPN, you should make sure you find the best one that's suitable for your chosen device , with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac, VPN for Android smartphones, an iPad VPN, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs.

, with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac, VPN for Android smartphones, an iPad VPN, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs. Once you've made the decision for the most suitable VPN for your device and your means for using a VPN, sign-up and install it .

. To live stream the F1 British Grand Prix, all you need to do is select a UK server from its list of available servers and connect . You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions with the likes of Sky Sports or Sling TV opening its online gates to you.

. You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions with the likes of Sky Sports or Sling TV opening its online gates to you. We also want to ensure your money is well spent, so we would recommend going for a VPN that offers a risk free trial. ExpressVPN is one of many providers that has a 30-day money back guarantee.

Read more: