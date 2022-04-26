New GTA 6 leak might be the most exciting yet

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to feature a new graphics engine from Rockstar Games that has been built to challenge the current industry standard.

As shared by Rockstar Mag founder Chris Klippel (via Twitter ), a new version of the developer's graphics engine – known as RAGE9 – is expected to be utilised for the next GTA with the technology described as "ahead of its time". The goal of Rockstar Games is to build an engine that will be able to "outperform" Unreal Engine, which was developed by Fortnite maker Epic Games.

Considering that Grand Theft Auto V launched in September 2013, a leap in graphics for GTA 6 seems inevitable but this does seem a major jump, if true. Rockstar has historically always looked to push hardware to its limits with GTA V being designed as a PS3 and Xbox 360 game, so this report seems believable.

We also know that GTA 6 is in "active development" after Rockstar finally confirmed the game's existence earlier this year, so that hopefully means it won't be another nine years before we hear more details.

Visiblement, la nouvelle version du moteur graphique de #RockstarGames (RAGE9) qui sera utilisée pour #GTA6 risque d'être assez incroyable. J'ai pu avoir des retours très positifs, on devrait vraiment ne pas être déçu sur ce point. On parle d'un moteur en avance sur son temps. pic.twitter.com/v2DVSS4lMJApril 22, 2022 See more

"Obviously, the new version of the graphics engine of #RockstarGames (RAGE9) which will be used for #GTA6 is likely to be quite incredible," wrote Klippel (via Google Translate) I was able to get very positive feedback, we really shouldn't be disappointed on this point. We are talking about an engine ahead of its time."

Furthermore, when pressed for more details on how it will compare to Unreal Engine, he said: "Apparently the goal is to outperform the Unreal Engine. They are capable of it, we will see if they can do it."

This isn't the first set of details shared by Klippel, with the leaker previously sharing that the GTA 6 shouldn't be expected until 2024 at the earliest and why there's a chance it might be set in two time periods .

To keep up with all the latest news, rumours and everything else, head to the official T3 GTA 6 hub – including why October is the most likely month of the year that we'll likely find out more.