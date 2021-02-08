Got the need for some serious internet speed? Get Aussie Broadband’s NBN 1000 plan for only AU$119

If you’ve got the need for some serious internet speed, Aussie Broadband is your next best friend who’s cut the cost of its fastest NBN plans – making the home-grown internet provider the cheapest competitor on the market for the top two speed tiers.

For a limited time, this Aussie telco is offering its ridiculously fast NBN 1000 plan for only AU$119 a month – the lowest you’ll find for a 1Gbps broadband.

The discounted price is offered for the first six months, and will be reinstated back to original pricing of AU$149 a month thereafter – this means that you’ll save a total of AU$180 over the discount period!

If the NBN 1000 plan is on a little bit of the pricey side, Aussie Broadband has also reduced the price of its NBN 250 plan to just AU$99 a month (down from AU$129) for the first six months. As with the previous plan, after the discount period has ended, the price will revert to the original cost.

To take advantage of these amazing deals, you simply need to enter the code FAST30 when prompted when signing-up through Aussie Broadbands website.

If this deal has tickled your fancy, please be aware that both plans are only available on fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) and a limited number of hybrid fibre coaxial (HFC) NBN connections. To see if you’re eligible for NBN 1000 and 250 plans, you can check your address through the Aussie Broadband website.

You might now be left wondering which deal would suit you best – that all depends on how much need you have for speed. Aussie Broadband claims a top-speed of 248Mbps during the busy evening hours (a significant jump from its previous 222Mbps) for the NBN 250 plan and an estimate of 250Mbp for its NBN 1000.

We’ve personally seen these plans reach as high as 940Mbps; Aussie's much lower estimate is likely because this tier has the most overall bandwidth, and is therefore more prone to losing some of that during the busy hours.

If you’re more of the ‘easy as she goes’ type of person who's not after anything fancy, Aussie Broadband NBN 100 plans are extremely competitive. Currently, you can sign up to 100/20 broadband for AU$89 a month (down from AU$99) or, increase your upload speed to a 100/40 plan for AU$89 (usually AU$109) – both discounted prices apply for the first six months.