Google TV app for Android gets new streaming options and improved recommendations

The Android app for Google TV has recently introduced a bunch of new discovery features, with better recommendations, a new interface and YouTube TV integration.

Formerly known as Play Movies & TV, the Google TV app on Android continues to ramp up its offering as it searches for those vital ingredients to become an all-around entertainment hub for its users. This new Android app update is part of this drive; its app interface now has a fresh new look, plus an expansion of its global and live TV programming.

Google TV’s Android app has borrowed some of the discovery tools from Chromecast with Google TV. Discovering content on the app is now a breeze, with Rotten Tomatoes scores placed directly under movie and show posters to signal what the critics thought of the film or show. These posters are now also shown in a glittering 16:9 ratio for that extra cinematic feel.

Given the churn and burn of most people’s streaming algorithms that relentlessly serve out new show recommendations, it’s always helpful to give your streaming apps a nudge in the right direction of the content you enjoy. Google will now let you fine-tune recommendations in your ‘For You’ tab, enabling users to mark movies and shows as ‘watched.’ This should go some way to keeping your streaming content fresh and revitalized on the best Android phones.

Heaps of new streaming services will receive support from the Android app, too. You’ll now be able to binge on shows from Viki, Discovery+, PBS Kids, Cartoon Network, along with content from Bloomberg. And, if that wasn’t enough, Google will now offer in-app access to on-demand streaming content from live TV services like FuboTV, Philo and YouTube TV. These services can be manually added by tapping on your account icon in the 'Manage Services' menu, where you can pick and choose from a list of channels.

Along with improvements to its recommendations to help you find content that suits your interests, the addition of new streaming services should be a real boon to users who might be struggling to find their new favorite show or movie. Currently, you'll need to be in the U.S. to view the Google TV app, as it's still unavailable in other markets at the moment.