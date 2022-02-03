Get his/hers TicWatches with up to 50% off on this Valentine’s Day sale

Until Feb 15, TicWatch maker Mobvoi is offering up to 50% off on select items in it’s highly regarded range of smartwatches and wireless headphones. Mobvoi’s products are already remarkably affordable, but this massive sale means you could get a his-and-hers TicWatch C2+ set for a fraction of its full price! That’s not the only TicWatch on sale – there’s offers on the Pro3 GPS, TicWatch E3, TicWatch GTH, as well as a huge price drop on budget wireless headphones – the TicPods 2 Pro+.

If you’ve not heard of Mobvoi yet, it’s a relatively small but impactful artificial intelligence startup that’s made big moves in the tech world, including funding from Google. The company has been developing strongly since inception and has earned a decent reputation, especially for the price you pay and what you get for that amount.

At T3 we’ve had nothing but good things to say about the range of smartwatches and headphones released by Mobvoi, featuring them in our guide to the best smartwatches as well as giving them high marks, like in our review of the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS .

Below you’ll find the full details of what’s on sale, where to get it from, and a rundown of each product. This is the perfect opportunity to grab a great gift at an affordable price – heck, at these prices, you could tic it up (pun intended) a notch and get two smartwatches, headphones or a mix-and-match of both.

TicWatch Pro 3 GPS | AU$400 AU$304 on Mobvoi (save AU$96) The TicWatch Pro 3 GPS is the most premium TicWatch in the range. For the jump up in price over other TicWatch products you get a Snapdragon 4100 processor for fast performance, a snappy design, and a three-day battery life. All at half the cost of the competition. It all runs on Google’s Wear OS accessed through a high-quality AMOLED display. It’s far and away one of the cheapest options for a full-featured smartwatches around.

TicWatch E3 | AU$259.99 AU$207.99 (save AU$52) While the Pro 3 GPS is our pick of the pack, the TicWatch E3 might be for someone on a tighter budget. It’s almost as full-featured as the other TicWatches, including built-in GPS, a heart rate sensor that promises accuracy, sleep tracking and water resistance. All wrapped in a sleek, stylish design. This is a great watch for someone who's into fitness while loving a good outdoor adventure, but keeping a tight rein on expenses.

TicWatch C2+ | AU$314.99 AU$220.49 (save AU$94.50) The C2+ looks every bit the part of a standard luxury watch, while packing the punch of a powerful smartwatch. It can be paired with either an iPhone or Android to access all the features of the Google-powered Wear OS. You have access to GPS, NFC for Google Pay, Bluetooth for listening to music and the top Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset, along with a load of other benefits that we’re sure you’ll love, too. Best part, it comes in grey and rose gold, so it makes for a great his or hers Valentine’s Day gift.

TicWatch GTH | AU$116.99 AU$73.11 (save AU$87.20) Rather than being a full smartwatch, the TicWatch GTH is more fitness tracker. You’ll get all the features you’d expect from say a Fitbit or a Garmin Vivofit wearable, but at a much more affordable price. The GTH puts sensors on your wrist to monitor your skin temperature, blood oxygen (SpO2) levels, heart rate, respiration rate, and even your sleep quality. All with 10 hours of battery life.