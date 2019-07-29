Get 20% off Samsung, Sony, Vans, Ralph Lauren and more with this eBay coupon

For shoppers who missed out on Amazon Prime Day and the many July sales that have been taking place this month, here's some good news: you don't have to wait until Black Friday 2019 to get 20% off stores and brands including Samsung, Sony, Vans, and Ralph Lauren.

That's because this eBay coupon is valid from 10am on Monday 29 July 2019 and it gets you 20% off selected sellers and brands.

Here's how to use your coupon.

Step 1. Head over to eBay UK and check out the available deals.

Step 2. Enter the code PAYDAY20 at the checkout.

Step 3. Profit! (Or a 20% saving, anyway).

Note that there is a minimum spend of £25 and maximum discount of £75. The voucher is valid from 10:00 Monday 29 July 2019 until 23:59 Thursday 1 August 2019 and available to UK users only, one redemption per user.

Here are some of the deal highlights:

Samsung QE43Q60RA 43” QLED 4K Quantum HDR Smart TV – £575.20 with coupon, save £143.80 (was £719.00)

Samsung Soundbar in Black – £526.40 with coupon, save £373.60 off RRP (was £658.00, RRP £900.00)

Onkyo SKH410 Dolby Atmos Enabled Speakers – £86.94 with coupon, save £33.06 off RRP (was £108.68, RRP £120)

Google Home Voice Activated Speaker – £53.39 with coupon, save £13.60 (was £67.99)

Google Home Hub Smart Voice Assistant Touch Screen – £67.96 with coupon, save £16.99 (was £84.95)

KitchenAid Artisan Nespresso Coffee Machine Almond – £167.20 with coupon, save £41.80 (was £209.00)

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer Raspberry Ice – £303.99 with coupon, save £76 (was £379.99)

Tefal EYD40 Easy Fry Deluxe 4.2L Air Fryer with 3D Air Pulse – £69.59 with coupon, save £20.41 off RRP (was £86.99, RRP £90.00)

Womens Adidas Stan Smith Sun Glow Trainers – £19.99 with coupon, save £45 off RRP (was £24.99, RRP £64.99)

All deals are available to view here.

