Forget Black Friday, buy these RED Theragun percussion massagers and support a good cause

With all eyes are fixed on the upcoming best Black Friday deals and best Cyber Monday deals, it is easy to miss other special offers that might also worth your attention. Take for example this Theragun – excuse us, Therabody – offer: when you buy a limited edition (PRODUCT)RED Theragun percussion massager, you'll help raise funds for the Global Fund’s COVID-19 Response and (RED)’s fight to end AIDS in sub-Saharan Africa.

Theragun massage guns are one of the best percussion massager devices available now and thanks to the company's collaboration with RED, you can ease workout pain and support a good cause with just one purchase. For every (PRODUCT)RED Theragun purchased, two percent of the purchase price will go directly to the Global Fund’s COVID-19 Response to reduce the threat of COVID-19 in communities and critical HIV/AIDS programs.

The (PRODUCT)RED Theragun collection includes the (PRODUCT)RED Theragun PRO, (PRODUCT)RED Theragun Elite and (PRODUCT)RED Theragun mini models.

(Image credit: Therabody)

(PRODUCT)RED Theragun PRO

With a rotating arm, OLED screen, two swappable batteries for continuous run-time, five hours of battery life, wireless charging, and a two-year warranty, the Theragun PRO is Therabody's most advanced, professional-grade recovery tool that is used both by athletes and everyday people worldwide.

(Image credit: Therabody)

(PRODUCT)RED Theragun Elite

With an OLED screen and wireless charging, the Theragun Elite integrates Bluetooth capabilities pairing with the Therabody app for a personalized experience to reduce tension, whether it comes from everyday life, work, or workouts.

(Image credit: Therabody)

(PRODUCT)RED Theragun mini

Theragun mini is a portable massager that is compact yet powerful. The Theragun mini is the most agile massage device that can go anywhere, small enough to fit into a laptop bag or purse.

Read our full Theragun mini review here.