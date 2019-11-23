Another PS5 title confirmed? Square Enix "hard at work" on Final Fantasy game for PlayStation 5

Beyond the endless tidbits about the solid-state drives and the controllers, the most-anticipated details about the PS5 are, of course, what you can play on it. After all, that is what it's there for. While most launch titles have been wrapped in secrecy until the big reveal next year, one very important games developer made an announcement straight out of left-field this week, indicating that a PlayStation mainstay is coming back to the next-generation console.

Thanks to separate sources (outlet WCCFTECH and the Final Fantasy UK Fans Twitter page, both of whom were present at a London fan event) we can reveal Naoki Yoshida, the Director and Producer of Final Fantasy XIV at Square Enix, announced that he and the devs were "hard at work on the PlayStation 5 version of Final Fantasy XIV, aiming to make it a reality for fans around the world".

That is huge news. Unlike the rest of the Final Fantasy series, which are notoriously engrossing single-player odysseys, Final Fantasy XIV is an MMO, a massively-multiplayer game that links players from all over the world.

Although it's said the PS4 will be backwards-compatible, the fact that the developers are working on a new version could mean FFXIV PS5 is a complete next-generation experience, rather than a straight port of an older game.

However, it's worth noting that Square Enix put the kibosh on Yoshida's reported announcement to the fans, as they followed up with WCCFTECH with the following statement:

"While not a confirmation, Yoshida-san expressed a hope that FINAL FANTASY XIV Online may one day appear on the next generation of Sony console."

This couldn't be a public relations-minded statement designed to smooth over a leak, could it? What we should probably glean from the news is that Yoshida and his team are working on a version of FFXIV compatible with the PS5, and this was in no way a confirmation that we'll see it later down the road. However, we've definitely got our hopes up.

