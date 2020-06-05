Best EOFY 2020 deals: Australia's top discounts this end-of-financial-year

June in Australia is one of the best times of the year to score yourself some tech on a decent discount. In the lead up to the beginning of the new financial year in July, retailers often put up sales on tech you might need for work in order to entice you to add an extra gizmo to your annual taxable expenditures… And really, why wouldn’t you?

A 10- 20% discount on essential tech like phones and laptops, plus whatever you’ll get as a tax deduction can make a big difference to the cost of the latest tech. So instead of feeling guilty about dropping some dough, you can tell yourself (or your boss) just how much you saved the company by getting your essential gadgets at tax time.

This T3 guide to the best EOFY sales will help you find some of the best deals around on tax time tech.

Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus | AU$1,279 (RRP AU$1,699; save AU$420) If you're keen on laying your hands on the best Android smartphone there is, then this is your chance to save a couple of hundred dollars. Amazon has slashed the price of the Note 10 Plus by 20%. With 256GB of onboard storage, a 4,300mAh battery, brilliant camera array and features catering towards productivity, this is one heck of a buy at this price. Available in Aura Glow and Aura Black colour options.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 (128GB; Wi-Fi) | AU$888 (RRP AU$1,099; save AU$211) It's a very premium Android tablet and rightly so – its 10.5-inch screen is perfect for watching videos on and for productivity. However, you don't need to pay top dollar for this excellent device as Amazon has slashed the price by 19% and, if you happen to use this for work, you could pocket some extra cash in the form of your tax returns.View Deal

Laptops

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (128GB) | AU$1,571.65 (RRP AU$1,849; save AU$277.35) Microsoft's latest Surface Laptop 3 is a neat upgrade to it's popular lightweight ultrabook. The new edition features a decent bump in power that means the Surface Laptop 3 can hold it's own with most people's workloads. It doesn't have the dedicated GPU of the Surface Book 3, but it is excellent for web browsing and document processing, and it'll even push through some light photo editing with the 10th Gen i5 or i7 Intel CPUs. View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (i3,4/128GB) | AU$1,189.95 (RRP AU$1,399; save AU$209.85) The Surface Pro range has been one of the best portable computers available for many years now and the Pro 7 continues that tradition. The convenient tablet form factor gives it unique portability and the well designed keyboard, stylus and Surface Arc Mouse make it easy to use for any task, anywhere. It's also as powerful as any ultrabook on the market these days, offering (up to) a 10th Gen Intel quad-core i7 CPU. View Deal

Dell Vostro 15 3000 | i7 / 8GB / 512GB / MX230 | AU$1,279 (RRP AU$2,139; save AU$860) This 15-inch laptop has been designed for work but there's a discrete graphics card that will help if you ever need to switch off and play some games. While the MX230 isn't a proper gaming GPU, it will run light games and graphically intensive workloads better than your baked in GPU. A 40% discount will save you AU$860 from the RRP, and you can use the checkout code EOFY5 to score an additional 5% off. That brings the final price down to just AU$1,215.View Deal

Lenovo Chromebook S340 (14) | Celeron N4000 / 4GB / 64GB | AU$439 (RRP AU$549; save AU$110) There aren't too many Chromebook models officially available in Australia, so if you're after a budget device for basic browsing and text input for documents (like doing homework), this Lenovo offer is worth a look. Currently you can get 20% off the 14-inch device, saving you AU$110 on an already affordable device. Just be sure to use the checkout code CLASSROOM6 before June 4.View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad C340 (15) with Active Pen 2 | i5 / 8GB / 512GB | AU$1,424.25 (RRP AU$1.899; save AU$474.75) With a 10th-generation Core i5 CPU powering this 15-inch convertible, there's plenty of power for most tasks you can throw at it. And with 8GB of RAM, you'll also be able to multitask with ease. 512GB of storage and a 25% discount make this a solid EOFY buy – which ships with the Active Pen 2 stylus as well – direct from the manufacturer.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 7000 | i7 / 8GB / 512GB | AU$1,949 (RRP AU$2,599; save AU$650) This 15-inch 2-in-1 has plenty of power thanks to the 10th-gen i7 CPU. While you might want 16GB to pair with your i7, 8GB is more than enough for most tasks and the SSD is a decent ammount of fast storage. 25% off is not something to scoff at either, considering you'll be saving AU$650 on a machine that would have cost you almost AU$2,600 on any other day.View Deal

Dell Latitude 5300 | i7 / 8GB / 256GB | AU$2,387.80 (RRP AU$4,867.80; save AU$2,480) While it has an older 8th-gen Core i7 processor under the hood, 13-inch Latitude 2-in-1 shouldn't be underestimated. With ExpressCharge support can charge the device up to 80% in an hour which makes it good for the busy professional constantly on the move and out of battery. And, to make this even better, there's 50% off the device directly from Dell.View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad E15 | i5 / 8GB / 512GB SSD | AU$1,149.50 (RRP AU$2,299; save AU$1,149.50) Lenovo's ThinkPad range is known for its security and stability to anyone invested in the business laptop space, and this E15 is no exception. Set yourself up with a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 15.6-inch display, 512GB SSD, and fingerprint reader for 50% off full RRP from Lenovo's store.

View Deal

Personal audio

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | AU$469 (RRP AU$599; save AU$130) Bose's latest ANC cans are 20% off right now -- a deal that sounds pretty good to us. With up to 20 hours of battery life, excellent sound quality, a comfortable fit and let's not forget the noise cancellation during phone calls as well, these headphones look sleek and stylish on anyone. You can get the black, the silver or the newer soapstone colourings for the same AU$469.View Deal

Jabra Elite 85h Wireless| AU$255 (RRP AU$375; save AU$120) Jabra's first attempt at wireless noise-cancelling cans has turned out pretty good on the whole. They're comfortable, have an incredible battery life (36 hours) and superb sound quality. At just AU$255 this is an excellent offer from Amazon, saving you AU$120 on a premium pair of ANC headphones.View Deal

Jabra Elite 65t | AU$149 (RRP AU$249; save AU$100) These excellent true wireless 'buds have been discounted on Amazon for a very long time, although it had dropped to AU$143 a while back. While this isn't as great a deal at just a few dollars more than its lowest offer, these 'buds are a great bargain for the comfortable fit and brilliant bassy sound quality.View Deal

Jabra Elite Active 65t | AU$179 (RRP AU$279; save AU$100) This is the workout version of the Jabra Elite 65t. With that in mind, these true wireless ‘buds have a built-in motion sensor to track your steps and an IP56 rating which promises to resist sweat while you’re busy getting the blood pumping. These in-ears have great sound quality too, as we’ve come to expect from Jabra.View Deal

Bose QuietControl 30 | AU$295 (RRP AU$449; save AU$154) Looking for active noise cancellation without feeling the weight of a set of cans on your head? Bose's QC30 Bluetooth 'buds are an excellent choice. You get the brand's signature sound quality in a neckband design that offers a more stable WiFi connection and better battery life than anything 'true-wireless' without the bulk of over-ear cans. 10 hours of battery life per charge and a AU$154 saving make this a pretty good EOFY Amazon deal.View Deal

JBL Flip 4 | AU$79 (RRP AU$149; save AU$70) The JBL Flip 4 offers big sound in a compact package. The Flip 4 has been replaced by the next-gen Flip 5, so you can get this slightly older model for a steal. And at 47% off on Amazon, it's hard to get much better value than this. For just AU$79 you're getting a rugged, waterproof Bluetooth speaker with great sound and an impressive 14-hour battery life.View Deal

Audiovisual

Samsung 65-inch Series 6 Q60T QLED 4K TV | AU$1,739 (RRP AU$2,199; save AU$460) Sporting brilliant, true-to-life colour thanks to the use of quantum dot technology, Samsung's 2020 Series 6 QLED TV delivers incredibly vivid pictures and a number of great features, including Game Mode and Ambient Mode. Previously priced at AU$2,199, Amazon Australia's sale price is currently AU$1,739 – that's a saving of AU$460 big ones.View Deal

Samsung 75-inch Series 8 Crystal UHD 4K TV | AU$2,199 (RRP AU$2,589; save AU$390) Identical to the 55-inch model listed earlier, only much bigger at 75 inches, this excellent Crystal UHD telly from Samsung also offers Amazon Alexa functionality, HDR10+ support and Ambient Mode. Usually priced at AU$2,589, Amazon Australia's sale price is currently AU$2,199 – that's a discount of AU$390, which is not too shabby.View Deal

Bose Soundbar 700 | AU$839 (RRP AU$1,199; save AU$360) It's got both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa awaiting your every command, and it's as smart as they come but, admittedly, the Bose Soundbar 700 isn't perfect. Yet a brilliant front soundstage and a pretty good AU$360 saving might make this a tempting option if you're looking to update your home entertainment system. In fact, AU$839 is currently one of the lowest prices you'll find on this premium soundbar. Currently out of stock in black, though it's still available in white.View Deal

Smart home

Lenovo Smart Clock | AU$69 (RRP AU$129; save AU$60) It's almost half price at Bing Lee! We've seen this little smart device drop to about AU$99 in the past, making this one of the best prices yet if you're keen on getting Google Assistant on your bedside table. You can stream music, keep up with the weather, catch up on news and control your smart home without getting out of bed.View Deal

Cameras

DJI Osmo Action | AU$348 (RRP AU$499; save AU$151) When it comes to action cameras, GoPro is likely what springs to mind. But don’t sleep on DJI – the Osmo Action has a front-facing colour screen, so it’s a particularly good choice for vloggers and avid selfie-takers. It’s also got pretty impressive image stabilisation, and a discounted price that’ll go easier on the wallet compared to GoPro’s premium prices. Score a hefty saving of AU$151 from Amazon.View Deal

DJI Mavic Air Fly More Combo | AU$1,149 (RRP AU$1,836; save AU$687) It might have been superseded by the second-gen Mavic Air 2 but this 4K consumer drone is still a darn good piece of photographic equipment. And at this low price for the Fly More Combo, which includes extra batteries, propellers and so much more, it's a steal! If you happen to be an eBay Plus member, just use the code PMONTH200 at checkout and slash an extra AU$50 off the listed price. Non-eBay Plus members needn't fret as paying AU$1,199 is also a darn good bargain for the Mavic Air Fly More Combo.View Deal

Olympus OM-D E-M1X (body only) | AU$3,389 (RRP AU$4,499; save AU$1,110) This micro four thirds mirrorless camera is supremely fast, and it’ll go toe-to-toe with any pro-level DSLR and come out on top. We found the handling comfortable to use all day, both vertically and horizontally. It usually comes with a suitably hefty price tag, but Dick Smith has slashed over AU$1,000 off the RPP, so you can make it yours and have cash to spare for a lens kit.View Deal

Nikon Z6 + Nikkor Z 24-70mm lens kit | AU$3,489 (RRP AU$3,999.95; save AU$510.95) The Nikon Z6 is our pick for the best mirrorless camera you can buy, and this newly discounted price only adds to the reasons why you should get your hands on it now. This kit comes with a lens so you can capture striking images right out of the box. There’s 4K video shooting onboard as well. It’s all housed in a shell with a beefy grip which makes for excellent handling. If you want to pick it up for AU$510 off RRP, head over to Amazon.View Deal

GoPro Hero 8 Black | AU$499 (RRP AU$599; save AU$100) The GoPro Hero 8 Black is the best action camera according to T3, and while this isn’t the biggest discount, it’s not bad for such a hot product. The digital stabilisation is best-in-class and the latest software means you can shoot cut and upload all from your phone. If you can use it in work promotions then the AU$100 saving is a nice kickback from The Good Guys.View Deal

Wearables

Samsung Galaxy Watch (46mm) | AU$349 (RRP AU$549; save AU$200) Samsung's first smartwatch looks great on the wrist, thanks to its classic timeless design and performs just as well, particularly if you own a Samsung smartphone. This feature-packed and rather premium smartwatch is now available at a much more affordable price of AU$349 at Rebel Sport, saving you AU$200.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (40mm LTE) | AU$448 (RRP AU$749; save AU$301) It's not too often the cellular/LTE version of Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 sees a discount, especially not a whopping 40% off! So if you're keen on one of the best, and very premium, fitness-oriented smartwatches, then Dick Smith has the 40mm listed for just AU$448 – much lower than other major retailers. Note, however, that the product is not directly being sold and shipped by Dick Smith but by a third party seller using the platform.View Deal

Garmin Fenix 5S | AU$499 (RRP AU$949; save AU$450) The word ‘premium’ sometimes falls short when describing this wearable as it carries an official price tag of nearly AU$1,000. It is possible to find it cheaper at most Aussie retailers, although this is your chance to score it for almost half price! Head to Bing Lee to score a massive AU$450 saving on the Sapphire Edition of the rose gold Garmin Fenix 5S if you want a smartwatch with a scratch-proof watch face, GPS and GLONASS satellite reception.View Deal

Garmin Fenix 5X | AU$549 (RRP AU$999; save AU$450) Garmin has worked hard to perfect the GPS sportswatch, and this option from the brand’s previous Fenix range largely succeeds in doing just that. Onboard maps is just one headline feature, and there’s plenty of sensors and tracking tools to safely call this a multisport watch. Bing Lee has knocked a hefty AU$450 off the price tag, so you can get this premium wearable for significantly less.View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2 | AU$259 (RRP AU$329; save AU$70) It looks like an Apple Watch on your wrist but, admittedly, doesn't possess the productivity prowess of the more expensive wearable. However, if you're keen on a smartwatch that offers great fitness features and other more basic features, then the Fitbit Versa 2 is a fabulous option, especially since you can save AU$70 on the standard edition of the watch in Petal/Copper Rose, Black/Carbon and Stone/Mist Grey colour combinations. If you'd like a touch of luxury, then the Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition smartwatches in Smoke and Navy/Pink are also available for 20% off the RRP, featuring woven fabric bands.View Deal

Appliances

Ecovacs Deebot 900 | AU$499 (RRP AU$749; save AU$250) Looking for a helping hand with some of your chores? This little droid will do your vacuuming for you, even taken care of any rugs you may have on the floor. You can control it via Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa as well. While it does a reasonable job on carpets, it's best suited to hard floors. It carried a pretty hefty price tag when it launched a few years ago but the price has since dropped and is now available for under AU$500 from Amazon.View Deal

Gaming & entertainment

Super Mario Maker 2 | AU$58 (RRP AU$79.95; save AU$21.95) A truly evergreen Mario game: play Nintendo's campaign, then make your own, and then play tens of thousands of user creations. Via Amazon.View Deal

Death Stranding | AU$34 (RRP AU$99.95; save AU$65.95) Hideo Kojima's audacious trekking adventure might seem like a risky proposition at full price, but when it's this heavily discounted it's probably worth taking the chance (also: it's really good). Via Amazon.View Deal

Spider-Man | AU$19 Just under twenty bucks for this silky-smooth open world superhero adventure, which was one of the best games of 2018. Take on the role of Peter Parker and his superhero alter-ego Spider-Man as you battle against New York City's most notorious villains. Via Amazon.View Deal

God of War | AU$16 (RRP AU$24.95; save AU$8.95) Sony's acclaimed reboot turns Kratos into the best dad ever. It's also a gorgeous open world adventure that'll go down as one of the classics of the PS4 generation. Via Amazon.View Deal

This dedicated EOFY deals page will be updated regularly throughout the month of June, so be sure to bookmark this page so you don't miss out on any of the big tech bargains.