Earn a job by being awesome at mobile gaming

If you're currently finding it difficult getting a job, but you're really good at mobile gaming, mobile app Debut may just have a solution for you.

Debut provides students and graduates with a more interactive job-seeking solution - replacing career sites with free running games and puzzles.

The app already has some impressive companies signed up, with L'Oreal UK & Ireland, Microsoft and EY all using the platform.

Of course, there are multiple steps in the recruitment process. But a recent campaign from L'Oreal allowed the highest scorers to skip some steps, with the overall winner landing a paid internship without the need to interview or test.

The game L'Oreal used was a free running game (think Temple Run), with players exploring different aspects of the brand as they ran through the maze.

This model allows employers to engage with a connected generation and employ from a much wider talent pool - receiving potential submissions beyond traditional applicants.

Alex Bennett, L'Oréal UK & Ireland Graduate Talent Manager said, “Mobile gamification makes the employer far more relevant to its target audience, making it the ideal way to identify, attract, engage and acquire the required talent. Through Debut we are able to increase the quality of applications we receive.”

The app was launched in November last year, and has been downloaded over 12,000 times.

Debut can be downloaded via iTunes and Google Play.

And remember kids: next time your parents tell you to put the phone down and do some homework, you can tell them you are!