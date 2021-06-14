Early Amazon Prime Day deal makes Echo Buds just £49.99 – their cheapest EVER price!

Amazon has beaten, uh, itself to the punch of offering one of the best Prime Day deal early with this giant discount on the Amazon Echo Buds. Amazon's true wireless earbuds with Alexa built-in have had their price cut from the standard £119.99 down to £49.99, which is the cheapest we've ever seen them.

• Buy Amazon Echo Buds for just £49.99 | Save £70 at Amazon UK

The Echo Buds are totally wireless earbuds that feature active noise cancellation powered by Bose's legendary tech, Alexa voice assistant integration so you can easily ask for anything you need, a solid fit and sweatproofing… oh, and great sound quality too.

In our full Amazon Echo Buds review, we said "With Bose's noise cancelling on, they sound as good as any other true wireless bud at this price – and some pricier ones too." But bear in mind that price was £119 – at £49, there's nothing that can hope to to touch them.

While we've certainly rated other models higher in our list of the best true wireless earbuds, they'd would all cost at least twice the price of this discounted model – and more likely three or four times.

So if you're looking for a great earbuds upgrade for the summer, don't miss out on this deal while it lasts!