Drake sneaks out early as Uncharted 4 multiplayer Beta go lives in Europe tomorrow

Ahh, it's that time of your again: mince pies, garish decorations, Doctor Who and... online multiplayer? Yes, Xmas 2015 is practically overflowing with web-based social fun times, with Rainbow Six Siege, Star Wars Battlefront and Call Of Duty: Black Ops 3 clocking in. And that's not to mention a holIday Beta for the hotly anticipated Uncharted 4: A Thief's End.

The Beta was originally meant to launch on Friday, but it turns out the folks at Naughty Dog are switching on the servers a little early - and if you happen to be an EU resident you'll be able to strap on your AK47 and shoot some fellow Europeans (and perhaps the occasional ND developer) from 5pm tomorrow (4 December). For those in the US and the rest of the world, you'll have to wait until Friday (5 December) to get your Nate on.

Unfortunately, the Beta (which is due to run until 13 December) isn't open, but exclusive to those that invested in HD trilogy set Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection. Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, the last in the series from Naughty Dog, will arrive worldwide on 18 March 2016.

Via: PlayStation EU

